The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night for regular session and heard county health updates and information for the safe start of the 2021-22 academic year.
It was the general consensus of the board to allow Superintendent Lonnie Moser and Nurse Erin Wenger to pursue a grant that would provide funding for providing a nasal antigen COVID-19 test to students who have had a direct contact, but have no symptoms. It is called the "Test to Stay."
Wenger told the board members that as part of the grant, funding could cover the costs of the tests along with possible additional staff to administer testing on site at the schools.
She said the testing could keep kids in school, despite the fact they had a direct exposure. While she indicated the test could be performed early - prior to the school day - in the office and the student could wait for the results before returning to the class, board member Andrea Groth suggested the tests could also be performed at the end of the school day as well.
Board member Amy Kopp had several questions about administering COVID tests on site at the school and said she wasn't comfortable with the district taking responsibility for this. She felt that the school district was essentially taking the place of the health department or a family physician. She also questioned the confidentiality about the district performing a medical test. Wenger responded that results were submitted directly into the state's database by whoever performed the test.
Wenger said the test took about 50 minutes to come back and results were relatively 80 percent accurate. A student who had been directly exposed would need to be tested daily for 10 day in order to stay in school. If the student developed symptoms or the test was positive, then a quarantine at home would be implemented.
Board member Keith Erdley questioned the amount of time this would take. He pointed out that last year there were 360 students out on quarantine at one time and noted that if district staff were to test that many kids for 10 day straight it would take a lot of time.
Moser said the grant could cover the cost of a CNA or other certified staff to conduct the testing, if it was awarded.
Board member Ian Schuetz said he felt it would provide parents an option if they so chose. Wenger confirmed that parents would be asked to give permission one time that would be good throughout the entire school year for a test to be conducted. However, each time a student would be tested then the parent would be called.
Kopp again said she was concerned that anytime a student had a headache or felt ill they would be tested.
"Not everything is COVID," she said.
While the board did not vote, it was the general consensus to allow Moser and Wenger to pursue the grant and they would have an answer by the end of the week. He said the board could decide whether to accept the grant if it was awarded.
In other back-to-school news, Moser told the board that the word from the state was masks will be required in school vehicles used to transport students, however there has been no other mandate requiring masks.
In other business:
* Morey provided an update on summer projects to the board. A major summer project was the Hiawatha Elementary School parking lot, where new lights were installed, along with a new entrance and exit and concrete islands for parking. Morey said the parking lot was ready for a chip and seal surface and the county - who is doing the work - informed him that gravel must sit for a year to pack down before chip and sealing can be completed. There will be a right-turn only exit from the parking lot onto Miami Street.
Morey also told the board members that work had been completed on the grand stand at the HHS stadium and other projects had been completed throughout the district including some carpet. Other carpet - three rooms at the high school - were put on hold until Christmas break, due to availability of product.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.