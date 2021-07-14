The Hiawatha School Board heard updates on major summer facility improvements in the district, along with concerns from local residents at Monday’s regular school board meeting.
First off, the board needed to move forward on some updates concerning the elementary school parking lot. District Maintenance Director Chris Morey told the board there would need to be some adjustments to the concrete dimensions of the island dimensions. He said the adjustments needed to be made for a better traffic flow. He said the issue was time sensitive as contractors were there at the site at the same time as the meeting and needed to know how to proceed with placement of lights.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said official action was not needed as the amount of the bid had not changed, so the board members agreed to have Morey advise the contractors to proceed with the project.
Morey also updated the board on other projects including carpet installation in five classrooms. He said the carpet comes in Wednesday and should be laid by the end of the week.
He also said contractors had started pressure washing and painting the exterior of the elementary. Contractors doing the job are Kevin Fleagle and Folsom Painting-Gary Folsom, who will be working on the project for the next month. The new exterior colors will be red and gray.
Morey also updated the board on the track repairs. The district has been battling Beynon, the track company on issues concerning bubbles occurring in the track since it was laid in 2018. The track company has repeatedly said the issues come from drainage and did not want to do repairs the district said fell under warranty work. After several meetings the company finally agreed this past spring to perform the warranty work — which was completed in late June, Morey said. Several areas of the track were patched and the track was closed to the public for a couple weeks. Morey said he may need to close the track for one day soon as the track company has additional striping to complete.
The board discussed some concerns about the condition of the tennis courts, as cracks had continued to become larger and competitive events for the school were not able to be held there for safety. Although the tennis courts are on school property, the district has an agreement with the city for maintenance and upgrades. Moser advised the board he would reach out to city officials to discuss the condition of the tennis courts.
Several local residents spoke during the public comment session of the meeting. Prior to this, the board president, Tom Simmer, read the guidelines for public comment — stressing each person was given 2 minutes each and the board would listen, but not typically respond. The topic also had to be school-related.
Virgil Hallauer started off the public comment section, reading part of a typed letter before he was finally stopped at 5 minutes. He spoke about the Critical Race Theory and his concerns that the district is teaching it in the classroom by forming the Diversity Council. He also expressed concern over what he views as “socialist” curriculum. Larry Stover also expressed concern over the Critical Race Theory, along with liberals in the school district.
Annette Hoskins, a member of the Brown County Liberty Alliance, also expressed concern about the Diversity Council — which was announced at recent board meetings and written about in the district newsletter. She asked why it was formed and what was its purpose and felt it was aimed toward teaching the Critical Race Theory.
Patron Jason Dvorak, who has five students in the district — four of who were home-schooled last year — said he had concern over the Diversity Council, primarily pointing toward disciplining. Dvorak said he felt that there was a lack of discipline in the schools due to a student’s diverse home life or upbringing. He felt that by not disciplining them for bad behavior, it was perpetuating bullying. Dvorak said that as a parent, he found this very frustrating and asked the school board to stand up and take action on this topic.
Stuart Aller, a member of the Brown County Liberty Alliance, was on the agenda to speak to the board about concerns he had about several matters. He said he appreciated the reinstatement of comments from the public, but had concern over the guidelines — including time limitations and also the meeting location for the board meetings, which he said did not adequately allow for visitors or public comment. He said he didn’t feel that academic curriculum was fair and balanced and was was concerned about the formation of the Diversity Council as was announced in recent board meeting coverage by the Hiawatha World, along with the district’s newsletter.
He asked the board to study the Critical Race Theory and make sure the Diversity Council does not spread it. Aller said it was his understanding that the Council had been recommending books for faculty to read and he asked if the district would post those books on the website.
While the definitions of Critical Race Theory fluctuate depending on the source, the definition as described by the Brittanica Encyclopedia is as follows: “critical race theory (CRT), intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour. Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.”
CRT — as it is referred to — is a hot topic that has exploded between liberals and conservatives and has been a focus of both groups concerning curriculum and discussions in K-12 schools.
Moser advised he expected the Diversity Council to make a presentation to the board sometime this fall.
In other business:
The board members and Superintendent Moser held lengthy discussions on budgets and new guidelines for mil levy funding. He also reminded the budget is impacted by enrollment. The district is finalizing the 2021-22 budget and a budget hearing will be held at the August meeting. The board voted 6-0, with Amy Kopp absent, to allow Moser to notify the County Clerk of the intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate — which is a new guideline passed down by the state pertaining to mil levy assessments.
The board voted to approve the “Plan for Safe Return to School” for the upcoming academic year, with the understanding that the plan would be to return to school as “business as usual” but the there are health guidelines built in if the need arises, depending upon the health of the community and guidelines from the state, county and city.
Moser provided a report on Summer School during the month of June. He said it was well attended and there was very positive reading data from assessments. He said he felt this helped stop the “summer slide” for many students who were at risk. He said future years of Summer School could be modeled after this year.
The board was provided information on the recent bond financing, which was complete as of July 1. Payments will be increased, but the overall time of the bond will be reduced.
The board approved the Consent Agenda, which included the acceptance of the resignations of Jim Cox as HHS Social Studies Teacher, Todd Zeigler as HES Head Custodian, and the retirement resignations of Debbie Gamble as HES Custodian and Jill Sprick as Payroll Clerk.
Also as part of the Consent Agenda, the board approved the disposal of the bus replaced by the Diesel Grant. The bus is disabled and will be sold for scrap.
The board approved KASB and district policy updates and handbook changes, along with a new schedule for student fees, lunches and milks.
Following an Executive Session on personnel, the board voted to approve the hiring of Levi Thompson as board clerk/financial officer, along with Kimberly Applebee as elementary school teacher and Micki Meenen as office assistant.
