The Hiawatha School Board met in special session Thursday evening and made the decision to transition the district into remote learning until Dec. 3.
Students will attend school on Friday the 13th to pack up materials and remote learning is expected to start Monday, Nov. 16 with a projected return to school date of Dec. 3, depending upon the health climate of students, staff and the county.
Earlier in the day, Superintendent Lonnie Moser issued a patron letter through the district’s Facebook site about multiple COVID cases the district became aware of that morning that affected staff and students.
This added to numerous staff and student absenteeisms due to COVID-related issues such as positive cases and quarantines from exposures. This put the district in a position where classrooms could not be covered due to low staff and worry about the continuous rise of COVID-19 in the district.
According to Brown County Health Department numbers, COVID cases had hit nearly 400 by mid-week and the hospital said it’s COVID clinic is very busy with testing daily.
Board members heard from school and hospital health officials at Thursday night’s meeting as well concerning county and school numbers. According to data provided by district school nurses, there were 16 positive cases on Thursday throughout all three schools and a total of 246 students out for COVID-related reasons and 27 staff and teachers out. Based on the gaiting criteria the board had adopted, all three schools were either in or leaning toward the red zone.
All three principals told board members the situations at each school was becoming dire and teachers were getting burned out — struggling to teach multiple students online while they were still managing a classroom. In addition, classes were having to be combined at the older levels and it was a strain to find staff to cover as so many staff members are out.
“What we are doing is not sustainable,” said HHS Principal Lori Fordyce, noting that teachers are tired, worried and stressed about not only work but the health and safety of their own families at home.
Board President Tom Simmer, who had told other board members Monday he was in favor of remote learning at that time but was met with resistance as the majority of the board wanted to stay with on-site learning, said now was the time to act.
“We have a problem and we need to act on it,” he said.
Local health officials agreed. Hiawatha provider Danielle Jagels told board members that she recommended remote learning until after Christmas break.
“There is not enough staff to function and conduct the best learning environment,” she said.
Jagels said she wanted to advocate for the teachers — many who have contacted her with concern about rising COVID numbers and the situation within the schools. She said many teachers feel their voices are not being heard and that the board does not care about the safety of teachers and students.
“The teaching staff is not OK,” she said, noting they are exhausted and stretched thin.
She recommended remote learning and said other members on the health committee also felt this way. She proposed returning to school the second week of January to allow time following holidays before students returned to school.
Board members were not in favor of going remote for that extended period of time. Board member John Wright suggested a “soft start” on Dec. 3 with high school basketball practices beginning at that time. They all agreed they would re-evaluate the decision if the need arose to possibly extend the remote learning phase.
Board members also encouraged students to continue to practice good safety measures by wearing masks in public and around other students they may come in contact to during remote learning.
“Don’t just throw the masks away,” said board member Keith Erdley.
Some local counties have reversed decisions made this summer and have implemented mask mandates. This includes Nemaha and Jefferson counties, who just this week issued mask mandates. So far, Brown County has not implemented a mask mandate.
