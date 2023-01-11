The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night and after much discussion voted on a figure to lease the indoor practice facility that is expected to open March 1 at Noble Park, for use by the softball and baseball teams.
The lease offer was $13,000 a year on a two-year lease and the vote was 5-1 with board member Jacque Kerl absent and board member Roni Tietjens voting against the proposal.
Tietjens said she had a hard time paying that much a year for use of a facility that she felt the district would utilize roughly 2-3 months out of the year. She felt the district should use the facility and pay for it as needed and that the club should be looking at other ways to bring in revenue rather than just donations and depending on the school district for funds. She said the building was great, but felt that more funding should go toward teachers and paras.
“That’s where I sit,” she said.
Troy Kolb, president of the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club, was present at the meeting, along with fellow board member Keith Erdley.
The club initially asked for a $50,000 up front payment or donation, which they said would put them closer toward meeting their financial goals and keeping in with the timeline of a March 1 opening — just in time for the spring season. In addition, the club asked for an annual lease of $18,000 a year — or $1,500 a month — to cover half of the operating costs and specific “depreciation” of the facility and the turfs.
Based on advice from the school district’s attorneys, the $50,000 upfront payment was not allowed with public funds — however, leasing for use of school teams was allowed.
Some board members also had an issue with helping pay for any sort of depreciation.
Board President Ian Schuetz, who along with board member Tom Simmer had been negotiating with the club, said he felt the club was more concerned with meeting the operating costs than depreciation at this point he felt.
Schuetz said he wanted opinions from the board members on how they felt about the current proposal on the table.
Board member Amy Kopp said that while the district would provide half of the operating costs, where would the rest come from? She also questioned the list of roughly a dozen other groups who would utilize the building and whether they would pay also.
Kolb said the club was dedicated to its annual fundraisers — including a golf tournament that brought in roughly $15,000 a year and the dueling piano event that brought in between $25,000-$30,000 — to help defer the other 50 percent of those operating costs.
“If you will commit to that, we will commit to making it work,” Kolb said, referring to the current proposal on the table.
In response to Tietjen’s concern about using the building for just baseball and softball season, Schuetz responded that the district would have access to the facility all year, but heavy usage mid-March through mid-May. Kolb responded that other teams could utilize the facility as well, such as if the football team needs a place for film, or other groups need to use conference room for a meeting. However, with nearly a dozen other groups on a list to possibly use the facility, those other times would depend on availability.
Kolb said they are asking for only 50 percent of depreciation costs and Erdley added that this support from the school district will help the club reach their goals of Phase 2 and 3 — which is a turf softball field and a renovated turf baseball field.
Board member Jim Robidoux said he just wasn’t comfortable using school funds to pay for “depreciation” of the facility and the turf in a building not school-owned. He was in favor of contributing toward the operating funds in exchange for usage of the facility.
Kolb argued that they would encourage student-athletes to spend the off-season by utilizing the facility in training. He said many local young athletes have to drive to St. Joseph, Mo., for hitting and pitching coaching and the new facility would be an opportunity to keep that local.
Board member Tom Simmer said he felt they should look at the big picture and he felt that by having a facility like that it would help by hiring new staff.
Kolb agreed, stating he felt the building would be an asset for the community.
“Yes it’s going to be an expense to the school but on the other hand when we get this thing up and running — I’m looking at the big picture — we are probably going to have more people want to move here,” Kolb said.
This would translate to more students and more state aid for the district.
“I think it’s money well spent,” he said.
After further discussion, the board threw out the proposal of a 4-year lease as well. Schuetz said he would prefer a 1 to 2-year lease since the building isn’t even open yet and the figures for them to consider were just estimates of utilities, building usage and so on. Other board members agreed, they needed more information before committing to a longer term.
Kolb asked if the term was shortened could they go back to the initial $18,000 annually the club had initially asked for, which was $1,500 a month.
Turf depreciation was annually estimated at $12,800 and it was the general consensus the board wasn’t interested in paying that — which was rolled into the $1,500 monthly lease fee.
After further discussion, the board decided on a figure of $13,000 to be paid annually — starting in January — for a 2-year period. This proposal will go back to the club board and it will depend on whether they will accept the offer on if the district will begin payments.
In other business:
- The board discussed what to do with the excess equipment in the old shop that had recently been cleaned out by maintenance. District Maintenance Director Chris Morey said he investigated a couple sale sites that took larger percentages of items sold. After visiting with local auctioneer Logan Gormley, he recommended this was the way to go as Gormley took a 15 percent commission and estimated advertising the sale would be roughly $500. It was the general consensus of the board to go with Gormley and have Morey set up a sale toward the beginning of March.
- Superintendent Lonnie Moser advised on a recent meeting with city and local legislative officials concerning the broken stoplight at First and Oregon. He said the process was a slow one, but it was recommended to conduct a safety study — to be considered in addition to the most recent traffic studies — to accurately depict traffic in and out of the high school and middle school access streets.
- Schuetz presented a Certificate of Recognition to middle school instructor Theresa Williams, based on a patron recommendation.
- Patron Virgil Hallauer spoke during public comment session, thanking Moser and the district librarian for allowing him online access to the district’s book selection to determine if any of them fell into the criteria of Critical Race Theory. He said he felt it was a step toward more transparency.
- The board approved the Astronomy Club’s proposed field trip to the NASA Space Center in Houston, as part of the Consent Agenda. Club member Carolyn Schuetz was present and thanked the board.
- The High School JAG group presented gifts to the board in recognition of School Board Appreciation Month.
- The board gave Moser approval to finalize a food service contract for the district.
- The board approved an Officer Election Resolution.
- The board discussed Kansas Association of School Board policy changes and Moser said he would review and report back with recommendations.
- The board voted to adopt a policy to for nurses to administer Narcan, an antidote to opiates, and to have some available at the school.
- Moser advised that as January had hit it was time to begin reviewing calendars for the 2023-24 school year as well as starting the initial negotiations for teacher contracts. Robidoux and Kerl will be board representatives for negotiations.
- Simmer wanted to thank the Booster Club for all they do, including the most recent donation toward the Home of the Red Hawk sign. He said not a lot of people knew about this, but a donation from the Class of 2022 also contributed $4,000 toward the sign.
- The board went into an Executive Session for 20 minutes on attorney-client privilege and another session for 10 minutes on non-elected personnel. Following, they accepted — with regrets — the resignation of fifth grade math teacher Danielle Hill.
