Board president Ian Schuetz presents middle school instructor Theresa Williams with a Certificate of Recognition, as nominated by a patron, at Monday’s board meeting.

The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night and after much discussion voted on a figure to lease the indoor practice facility that is expected to open March 1 at Noble Park, for use by the softball and baseball teams.

The lease offer was $13,000 a year on a two-year lease and the vote was 5-1 with board member Jacque Kerl absent and board member Roni Tietjens voting against the proposal.

