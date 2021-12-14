Hiawatha School Board member John Wright walked out of Monday night's meeting - resigning the final month of his 20 years of service in protest of another school board member's decision to move her children out of district.
The move came after Wright, along with board members Andrea Groth and Keith Erdley, were recognized and given plaques for their years of service. The December meeting was to be the last of these board members as newly elected officials were to take their positions in January. Wright had declined to run again and his position will be filled by Roni Tietjens. Erdley also had declined to run and his position was won by Jim Robidoux. Groth was narrowly defeated by Jacqueline Kerl.
All three exiting board members were recognized and given an opportunity to speak at the beginning of the meeting. Wright reflected on on his years of service and how he had been initially elected as "the Redskin candidate" during the year of the change of the mascot and the accomplishments of the board during the time he had been on. Wright said his family goes way back in the School District and he is most proud of the accomplishments of the district.
Erdley said serving his term had been enlightening and he felt "honored to be a part of COVID," taking part in tough decisions to continue the district's education. Groth said she enjoyed being a part of the board and helping serve, not only during COVID, but in other aspects.
Following other staff recognitions, Wright turned the conversation to express concern that Groth had transferred her children from USD 415-Hiawatha to attend private school in another community, following a trend of late of several district families.
Wright told his fellow board members that he felt the board was "a family," and he considered them friends. He said if he had a concern or disagreement then he wanted to bring it up. Wright said he felt situations had come up since the last board meeting he wanted to address. He said he talked to Groth personally prior to Monday's meeting.
"As a parent I understand you can do what you want to do," he said, noting that as a board member he felt that serving should be number one priority.
Wright said he didn't feel comfortable sitting on the board with Groth as her move made it seem she did not have the dedication to the Hiawatha district. He said he had challenged her to resign her final month of service or he would resign in protest in her place.
Board President Tom Simmer encouraged Wright to reconsider, stating he had a lot to offer and he hoped he would fill out the remaining month of his term.
"I would consider it a privilege and an honor if you would stay on," Simmer said, noting that he understood Wright's feelings.
When Groth made no comment or any move to accept his challenge, Wright resigned and said he could not sit on the board with her and would take his plaque and leave. Board members thanked him for his years of service as he was leaving.
Also at Monday night's School Board meeting, board members discussed concerns over several buses breaking down. Superintendent Lonnie Moser said the first thought that the buses were gelling up - which happens to diesel engines during cold temperatures. But he said it didn't make sense as the cold temperatures hadn't settled in for consecutive days yet.
Because the issue seemed to be related to fuel, it was decided to bring someone in to test the underground tank at the bus barn. The district purchases a large quantity of fuel on an annual basis to fill this underground tank to supply all of the diesel to the buses, along with regular gasoline for district vans.
Testing on the underground tank - which was thought to have been installed in 1981 - revealed quantities of algae and bacteria that was most likely the culprit in the bus break-downs. The tank was treated and new diesel and gasoline brought in to fill so they hoped this would alleviate the issue, although it could take a few weeks for the new fuel and additives to cycle through.
Board member Ian Schuetz recommended that someone be on call at the bus barn during regular routes to be able to switch out buses if one would break down and there wouldn't be a long delay in delivering kids either to school in the morning or home in the evening.
In other business:
* The board approved the purchase of new Chromebooks - 240 of them to replace old ones at the elementary and middle schools. Esser 2 funds will be used for the purchase of $44,983.56.
* As part of the Consent Agenda, the board approved Carl Parman as HHS Assistant Boys Basketball Coach, Kaitlyn Martinez as HES Para, the resignation of Christina Simpson as HES Nurse, Patricia Leeper and Myles Long as HHS Custodian, Samantha Reynolds as HES Custodian, Heather Gildersleeve as HES Nurse.
* District Maintenance Director Chris Morey reported that engineers with the company BCS replacing the HVAC control systems would be on site later this week to start work, which is estimated to last 2 weeks. He said the HVAC systems would not be down during the replacements.
* Morey also updated the board on snow removal plans, noting the district contracts with Aller LLC to be on call for heavier snows. He said Aller charges $125 per hour, per machine and to clear large snows from the parking lots costs approximately $1,000. He is only brought in if the district maintenance equipment can't keep up with heavier snows.
* There was concern over an excessive natural gas usage reported at the HMS and Morey reported that a sensor had gone bad on a boiler and the problem had been alleviated with help of Kansas Gas.
* Morey reported that gas and diesel had been delivered to fill the tanks at a combined cost of $18,975 from Ag Partners. He said the tanks are filled twice a year.
* Morey reported on issues with needed repairs at the district greenhouse. He said the greenhouse was inspected and would need about $8,000-$10,000 in repairs, however those could not be made until May or June. He said the company who inspected the greenhouse is making some minor repairs and installing extra thermostats so the greenhouse can be utilized through the spring growing season. He said the more extensive repairs would be made next summer and the ag teacher Jean Wege reported she had received a grant to help with the cost.
* Curriculum Director Jean Abeita was joined by teachers from each facility to provide a report on the STEM program.
* In his Superintendent report, Moser reported on COVID numbers within the schools, noting that as of that night only 3 positive cases were reported. He said numbers were posted weekly on the district website.
Moser made mention of the Career Days held recently at the middle and high schools, noting it was well received. Simmer said he felt the event should be held twice a year with fewer businesses at each event in order to allow students to visit with more businesses.
Moser updated on the JAG program, noting that one student was a national officer and was able to visit Washington DC for the annual meeting. He also reported on recent music concerts, noting that attendance wasn't quite what it was before COVID, but noted the quality and work from the teachers and students was good. He said HHS concerts were last week and this week will be HMS concerts.
Moser also updated that finals were starting this week and there will be a full day of school on Tuesday the 21st.
Moser also told the board members that the Teammates Mentoring Program at the middle school was back on track after a break due to COVID and that training for volunteers was happening.
* Special Education Director Becky Shamburg was present and asked the board not appoint new board members to the Interlocal board until the January meeting, due to the timing of meetings.
* District patrons Larry Stover and Virgil Hallauer spoke during public comment section, asking about the Diversity Council, expressing concern over books allowed in schools and Hallauer put in a request to inspect the books in the district libraries.
* The board held Executive Sessions for nearly 2 hours, going into a 20-minute session on Attorney-Client privileges, a 5-minute session for Negotiations and two 30-minute sessions and another 15-minute session on non-elected personnel. No action was taken following.
