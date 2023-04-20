Hiawatha School Board graphic

The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night and recognized the middle school Science Olympiad team that took 2nd place at state.

The team is coached by Brian Lillie and Andy Runer, who were also presented Certificates of Recognition by the board at the meeting. Board members visited with students and coaches and asked about their experiences.

