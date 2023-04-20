The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night and recognized the middle school Science Olympiad team that took 2nd place at state.
The team is coached by Brian Lillie and Andy Runer, who were also presented Certificates of Recognition by the board at the meeting. Board members visited with students and coaches and asked about their experiences.
The board discussed a district voting plan, which had been postponed from last month due to the absence of board members. The board reviewed the three options for the voting plan. Board President Ian Schuetz said he felt the board was more interested in a voting plan that was more wider range for eligibility. Then all patrons could vote for all positions. He noted that Plan A would allow for that.
He noted the current voting plan - Plan B - was geographically designed and only people who lived within a certain region could vote for their specific candidate.
Board members discussed the voting plans. Board members Amy Kopp, Roni Tietjens and Jeff Brockhoff felt that at least two board members should be represented "at-large" to encompass other others of the district outside of city limits.
Board member Jim Robidoux commented on the current plan and noted that America was built on competition and free enterprise. He said Amy Kopp had noted in February that city voters could overwhelm the country voters. However, he said that didn't happen in most recent elections. He also mentioned that this teaches the students who participate in sports and school organizations and serve as officers about elections.
He said he struggled with hearing "this is the way we have always done it." Robidoux said he would vote for "at large," and noticed that Jacque Spihlmann had moved across district lines and if they keep it the way it currently is then he would be running against her in the next election.
Board member Tom Simmer, who said he was winding down his many years on the board, said that he was for the current system, where districts were specific in the primary election.
Kopp made a motion to keep Voting Plan B, in which they would retain member districts in the primary and vote at-large in the General Election. Her motion was seconded by Brockhoff. This is the same plan currently in use. The motion passed 5-2 with Robidoux and Spihlmann voting nay.
In other business Monday night:
* The board went into Executive Session and following voted on the following:
The board voted to approve the resignation of Hannah Oltjen as HHS math instructor. The board voted to hire Alan Simpson as kindergarten teacher, Mariah Haverkamp as high school biology, Megan Hollar as third grade and Melissa Keim as HES social worker.
* The board heard from Jean Brintnall, District Curriculum Director on adoption of a new social studies curriculum. She said some of the changes could call for a change in graduation requirements. She noted that standards were updated in 2020 and some of the changes are in keeping with those. Brintnall also noted that some of the books were not in great shape, so need replaced as well.
Board members expressed concern about keeping the learning intact with the curriculum exchange.
* The board heard from Chris Morey, District Maintenance Director, on project updates. Morey told the board that the Red Hawk Booster Club donated a Gator through John Deere with an annual trade. He said it has been coming in handy to utilize for working on ball fields recently.
He gave an update on west campus building electrical work along with an update on the HHS track surface replacement. He said work had been ongoing the past two weeks - contractors with Beynon took up all of the old track and are continuing to work on the replacement - which is what the court agreement stipulated. Temperatures have affected some of the work as the contractors are working on relaying a base coat. Temperatures at night must be 50 degrees, according to the contract, Morey noted. It will take another 2 weeks to finish top coat and another 3 days for painting.
Morey also provided an update on mulch versus rubber for the elementary school playground. He said both options have their pros and cons - including that mulch slowly disappears over time and rubber would last about 10. An estimate is $45,000-$60,000 for the rubber with an estimate of clean play-ground approved mulch 3-4 inches thick at a cost of $15,000 including labor. The bid from Maple Wood Lawn for the mulch also includes fluffing the mulch, which could make it last longer.
Board members asked Morey to get a solid bid on the rubber.
Morey also gave an update on fuel - noting there was about 4,500 gallons of diesel in the underground tank that was not usable due to water and other contamination. He offered options on disposing of it through a hazardous materials company.
He also noted that fueling up at the Ag Partners location is not an option - only temporary. But he said Ag Partners will put in pumps and tanks above ground at the bus barn, with a maintenance agreement, and also offer a fuel tracking software.
Morey said he is waiting on a bid from a company to remove the underground tanks.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said the city also has an alternative option for the district to possible use for fuel. The board told him to find out more information.
* Morey also reported on the HHS gym seating, noting that the company said the work could be completed in a shorter time.
The board voted on an electrical bid for the gym seating from Shelley Electric for $35,150. This is initial work that needs to be completed before the gym seating is replaced.
* The board voted to renew the J.A.G. program, with board members praising the program. Kelly Griswold, instructor of the class, visited with board members about the program. She said they currently have 56 students in the program, in two blocks per day. The program works with students to achieve success during and after high school.
* During his report, Moser provided information on accreditation, health insurance updates, a legislative update and discussed the facility tour for board members on May 10. He updated on the senior final day, graduation ceremonies, senior awards and other upcoming events.
* Schuetz scheduled a board retreat from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 to review and adjust board goals for the district.
