The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night and among items of discussion was concern over numerous injuries on the Red Hawk football team.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser started the conversation, noting that fall sports were winding down and that the "injury bug" had hit the football team. He said that with each game seem to come 1-2 more injured players.
"I'm not sure what's going on," he said.
Board member Amy Kopp, who is a physical therapist, asked several questions and expressed concern about whether the team was conditioning and stretching correctly. She said there are many techniques in stretching that can help prevent injuries - especially to the ACL, which is what many of the Red Hawk players have injured. Some are requiring surgery.
Kopp also asked whether the district should consider canceling the last two week's of games as many of the varsity players were out injured. At last count, there were roughly 12-15 injured and according to the roster there are 38 players.
The board directed several questions to Athletic Director Josh Mosher. He said that his concern was if they canceled games, then what would the opposing team do and who would they play.
Kopp noted she was more concerned about our players, and with several varsity starters injured that put inexperienced underclassmen on the field.
"Where do we decide that playing varsity with underage kids without experience is going to be detrimental to their health?" she asked, noting that she had seen news reports of other schools who have canceled seasons due to mounting player injuries.
Mosher also said he felt the Red Hawks were comparable in size to the Hayden players - who will be coming to Hiawatha for Friday night's last home game and Senior Night.
Mosher said he had observed practices and questioned conditioning and stretching methods. He said the only difference is that team has gone away from static stretching - which is standing still and stretching - to stretching with movement, called dynamic stretching.
He also noted that physical therapist Mark Sudbeck - who provides along with Dave Thompson has provided sideline service free of charge to the school during games for many years - has offered to come to the school for some training on conditioning and ways to protect the ACL and knees.
Kopp asked whether the injuries were all occurring during games or practice and Mosher said all but one was from game play.
Board members felt this was a good idea - President Ian Schuetz said he was concerned whether the district wasn't providing the training that was needed.
The board members also discussed the more intensive district that Hiawatha had landed in. Mosher noted it was for 2 years and then KSHSAA would decide on new districts. Classification changing has put teams like Hayden, Concordia and Clay Center head-to-head with Hiawatha, when they used to be solid 4A schools.
In other business:
* The board recognized instructors Jarod Estrada and Chris Diller and para Roni Brockhoff, based on recommendations from parents or community members.
* There was discussion on pursuing a coop wrestling program for middle schoolers with Doniphan West. The overall cost would be no more than $2,250 depending on the number of students. HMS Principal Kyley Gatz said there was some definite interest from at least 2-3 students and a couple were on the fence.
Schuetz said that it was unfortunate the wrestling programs had been cut at Hiawatha over the years, but it was a hard decision school board members had to make when numbers became too low to offer a program. With the kids program in Hiawatha disbanding, that led to low numbers at the middle school and high school level. He said he personally supported it, with a minimum of 3 potential middle school wrestlers.
Cooping would offer that chance to get the program started again, however Moser noted there were several logistics to consider - including transportation.
The board approved a coop with DWest for the middle school wrestling program with a minimum of three students.
* Senior Carolyn Schuetz gave a presentation on a recent trip to the Houston Space Museum and asked the School Board to support an Astronomy Club trip possibly in the spring. She wasn't asking for money, noting the club had been working concession stands to raise money. The board directed her to return in December with an agenda for a possible trip along with other information.
* District Maintenance Director Chris Morey gave an update on engineering crews that had inspected the west campus buildings for the addition of new HVAC systems. He said once the group creates a preliminary scope of work, he and Moser would meet with them.
He also noted that work had started on cleaning out the warehouse on the west campus and that trash would be thrown out with the rest of the items inventoried for the board to decide what to do with.
Morey discussed a need for two semi loads to cover the HES playground, but said that was not readily available this time of year. He planned to purchase several bags at Walmart in order to cover areas where cement had become exposed. He said it would potentially be spring before a large order of mulch would be available. However, the district is also considering replacing mulch with rubber chips - which is what is recommended - so he would compare the prices and availability at the time.
Morey also updated the board that the sound system at the high school had been updated by Lanham Music of St. Joseph, MO., with new microphones and body packs, along with new frequency channels.
* In his report, Moser noted that Oct. 28 was a professional development day with ALICE training (intruder) scheduled for staff, along with things. He said Monday the 31st was a "No school" day throughout the district for Halloween.
He commented on the success of Community Service Day in late September and Fordyce mentioned that students went to several places within the community and in neighboring towns to do work.
Moser also discussed recent conference attendance and a recent visit by Dr. Randy Watson, Commissioner of Education, to the district. He said the Kansas State School Board conference was also quickly approaching.
* In a brief report on Special Education, board members noted that the Master Agreement had been decided.
* The board went into a 30-minute Executive Session for Attorney-Client Privilege and a 20-minute and 15-minute Executive Session for non-elected personnel prior to adjournment. No action was taken.
