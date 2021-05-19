The Hiawatha School Board moved forward Wednesday on removal of Hawthorne House and exploring lease options for a proposed sports facility at Noble Park.
The board met for a special session for these two agenda items at 7 a.m. Monday morning. First up, the board reviewed specifications for removal of Hawthorne House off of the property where it's located east of the tennis courts.
The board previously decided they wanted the house moved off of the property in order to make way for future facility improvements and expansions potentially in that area. The board had struggled with this decision since the past tenants vacated a year ago. The property had been deeded to the district for use of education after the closing of the Hiawatha Academy. The Hawthorne House previously served as a facility to house the administrator of the Hiawatha Academy.
The board members reviewed the specifications asking for a sealed bid for the removal of the house. Fifty percent was required up front with the remainder due at the time of the removal - which was needed by September 2022 in order to allow time to plan for the move.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said there is an open house planned for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 for prospective buyers to view the property.
Board member Ian Schuetz said there are details built into the bid specifications to ensure that the full house is removed - rather than someone coming in and stripping out woodwork and other items and leaving the structure.
Moser said the district would be responsible for removal of the foundation and filling in with dirt, which could cost roughly $8,000.
The board voted to approve the specifications of sealed bids for publication. Bids are due to the board office on June 14, where they will be opened at 2 p.m. and brought to the board at that night's meeting for discussion and potential approval.
