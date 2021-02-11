The Hiawatha School Board voted to move forward on repairs on the brick at Hawthorne House, but the ultimate fate of the home that was once part of the historic Hiawatha Academy is still unknown.
Board members heard an update from District Maintenance Director Chris Morey at Monday night's meeting. The board has been discussing the future of Hawthorne House for several months now - since the last tenants moved out last summer. The historic home and land was deeded to the USD 415 School District by E.N. Morrill for the use of education. The land cannot be sold, but the house can be given away and moved off the property. During the era the Hiawatha Academy was open, the Hawthorne House served as the home for the school administrator.
For several years the district has rented the house to school staff. Over the years maintenance issues piled up and in recent months the board asked Morey to look into these issues.
Morey has reported to the board at the last couple of meetings about maintenance and upkeep needed at the house. Last month he came to the board and told them he had a contractor look at the house and the general consensus was that it was still a very sound home for a century-old one, but the porches needed replaced, some drainage issues needed addressed and tuck-pointing would need completed on the brick exterior in some areas. Inside more cosmetic issues would need taken care of, including some replacement of rotting floor boards, new carpet and paint.
Years ago, when the district still had a home remodeling class, many of the projects were focused on the Hawthorne House. It has been several years since that class was offered and no other work had been done on the home.
The board is still undecided if it wants to be in the landlord business, but all agreed they needed to be good stewards of the house and have some of the work completed.
Monday night, Morey brought an estimate of $27,000 for work that would include the tuck-pointing of the brick, drainage work outside and replacement of the porches.
There was additional discussion of moving the house - at which time the porches would need replaced anyway, so the board was reluctant to put money into those at this time until a final decision was made on what to do with the house.
Board member Ian Schuetz said he was in favor of moving the house - possibly to a vacant lot and possibly exploring the idea of revitalizing the school's home remodeling classes to have it worked on. However, ultimately, the house still could not be sold.
Schuetz said he really felt the school district should work to maintain the structural integrity of the house until board members made a decision on the final fate.
While board members still pondered possibly uses of the house, they still wanted to have some maintenance performed on it. There was discussion of the district maintenance crews taking care of some of the drainage issues that were caused by a large slab of concrete that had served as a patio area. The concrete had come away from the house and water was seeping into the basement. Morey said the suggestion of the contractor was to remove the concrete slab and build up the dirt, seeding grass to divert the flow of water away from the house.
Board members voted to have Morey obtain bids on the brick tuck-pointing project only, to return next month with those for a possible vote.
In other business:
* Board members again discussed the Hiawatha Elementary School parking lot and set a special meeting for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 to potentially make a decision on adding a new entrance and exit.
Board members have agreed for a while now that the traffic situation at HES was a concern. There is a separate bus lane now, which does work well, however staff or parents wanting to just park in the parking lot have to follow the drive all the way around before they can enter the parking lot. This can take quite a while if parents are dropping students off at the front entrance.
Morey presented a design to add a separate entrance and exit, adjacent to the current entrance. This could take a portion of the bus lane. There was also discussion on the flow of traffic - recently a sign was posted for "right turns only" as the flow of traffic comes out of the parking lot and drive. This is hopefully going to help with the flow, but board members said they still felt a separate entrance and exit for those only wanting to enter and exit the parking lot would help even more.
They asked Morey to return with a more specific plan for review at the special meeting Tuesday.
* Junior Class sponsor Kathy Kliewer spoke to the board to get approval for moving forward on plans for prom, scheduled for April 17. She said she had many ideas to make the celebration safe and feasible in light of concerns over COVID-19 and just needed the green light to go ahead and finalize those.
Board President Tom Simmer said the district needed to do everything possible to make sure students were able to have a prom this year - especially since it was canceled last year.
Kliewer said there are 124 students in the combined junior and senior classes and typically there is an 80-90 percent attendance. There would be outside dates allowed as well.
The board gave their blessing for Kliewer to finalize plans and return to present them next month.
* The board heard from District Curriculum Director Jean Brintnall with updates on standardized testing and student achievement. She noted that this year was considered "an asterick year" - meaning when comparing to other years, it wasn't apples to apples.
She said data from this year's standardized testing would look similar to normal years, but noted it "is an unusual year." She said the district has continued to utilize the standard curriculum despite challenges of remote learning due to the pandemic. She said they have made a great deal of effort to continue the district curriculum.
* Board member John Wright said he wanted to recognize the Booster Club for $25,000 in donations that funded uniforms and equipment for teams. He said they did a lot of work to raise money for the athletic teams.
* The board heard good news from district nurses, learning there were currently no positive cases in the district and only a handful of students in quarantine at the high school. Active cases in the district were only at six as of Monday. There was discussion of immunizations and it was reported that 113 staff members had so far received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Superintendent Lonnie Moser said this was about 60 percent of the staff.
When asked by Wright if the district would require shots, Moser said "No." He also mentioned that Kansas and the Hiawatha district "were ahead of the curve" compared to other locations still awaiting availability of vaccines.
* Moser also reported that future remote learning programs could change and the district was looking into a program through Greenbush. He also advised that remote learning options could affect school enrollment for next year.
* The board approved the 2021-22 school calendar.
* Following an Executive Session, the board voted to accept the resignation of fourth grade teacher Inessa Hood, effective at the end of the current academic year.
* Also following the Executive Session, the board voted to extend Moser's contract to through the 2022-23 academic year.
