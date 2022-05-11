The Hiawatha School Board discussed a series of security upgrades at Monday night's regular School Board meeting.
District Maintenance Director Chris Morey updated the board on proposed upgrades through Security One Systems that included fire panels to be installed at the three main school facilities, along with the ag building and wood shop.. The cost of the equipment is $1,876 with an annual fee of $6,392 for monitoring and testing of the five sites.
Board members felt this was a priority to get these installed. Morey advised they will set up an internal contact list that includes the Sheriff's Department, Fire Department and members of the staff.
The board also considered installing additional cameras in the district - this time at the bus barn. Morey proposed three cameras in the parking lot, with a controller in the bus barn office. Board members asked if there had been any issues and he said no, that this was more of an asset protection monitoring. They also discussed an additional camera at the ag building inside entrance.
Also discussed was adding key card locks to the entries of the Ag Building and Wood Shop, which would be a total of $5,275. The board decided to move these down on the list of priority.
In other capital projects, Morey informed the board that the new scoreboards and tables for the high school will arrive in July and be installed. He also informed the board of another project to upgrade the bus repeater, which currently covers buses up to 15 miles out, but the upgrade would allow for a 30-mile radius from the repeater at the bus barn. He also said each bus currently has analog radio and the new repeater will adapt to digital frequencies at such time they can upgrade.
In other business:
* Hiawatha School Board President Tom Simmer presented Jim Rupe, crossing guard, with a Certificate of Recognition for his services. Rupe was nominated for the recognition by a patron who noted that he was always positive and uplifting, waving and providing a friendly face to everyone driving on First Street.
* Morey also updated the board members on HVAC repairs, as they are waiting on new controllers. He estimated the equipment would arrive by the end of June. He said they have continued to have HVAC issues at all of the schools and could be looking at spending major money to replace some systems.
* Board President Tom Simmer congratulated all staff on a successful school year and thanked everyone for what they do. He noted HHS commencement was Sunday with Eighth Grade Promotion Monday evening.
* Following a brief Executive Session, the board voted to accept the resignation of HMS math interventionist Sadie Miller, hire Xavier Caparros as HHS Spanish Teacher, hire Evan Brockhoff as HES teacher (board member Jeff Brockhoff abstained), hire Jennifer Pierce as HHS cheer coach and hire Karl Kliewer as part-time HHS math teacher.
* Morey also updated the board that chip and seal on the elementary school parking lot should proceed as scheduled this coming summer.
* Superintendent Lonnie Moser gave some updates on high school curriculum changes - which the board approved. He also noted some updates on food service contracts, which had increased 6.8 percent and told the board that the free meals for everyone is ending with the current school year and they would go back to an application process for free and reduced meals for the upcoming school year.
Moser also told board members he was addressing rumors in his upcoming Message From the Superintendent in the newsletter. One of the rumors he wanted to dispel was that the school was putting litter boxes in the bathrooms at the request of students. He said that never happened. Moser said he wanted to emphasize that spreading of such rumors just hurts the school district.
In a brief update on the track situation, Moser said the track continued to have surface issues and the district was working with Beynon to get those resolved, but are not working with that company any longer. He said it's a long process and he wants to let everyone know the track has not been forgotten, but it had not ever been fixed to the district's satisfaction, so other people are getting involved.
