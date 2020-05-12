The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night via Zoom conference and among action items voted to move forward on allowing a group of school alumni to replace the state championship signs that are located around Red Hawk Drive.
Pam Smith joined the board via Zoom to update them on the project and ask for a solid answer on where the signs would be located. She and other alum Terry Jimeson and David Grimm approached the school board at the February meeting to propose replacing the aging and weathered signs, but also had asked to relocate them potentially to First Street near the electronic marquee. They felt the signs would be better seen in that location.
Monday night, Smith told the board that the location of the signs would determine whether they would be two-sided and that would give them an idea of how much money would be raised.
The board set into a discussion about the location and where they would be most visible. John Wright, also a Hiawatha High School graduate, said the intent with placing the signs around Red Hawk Drive - back then it was Redskin Drive - was to instill pride in the students who saw it everyday and a drive to do better and achieve their own state titles.
However, over the years trees have been planted around the drive and the signs are partially obscured.
Dr. Pete Rosa' said he liked the idea of the signs close to the school and noted the recent state championship sign for the cross country team was placed near the entrance of the school on a small section of grass adjacent to the parking lot. He felt that was a good place for additional signs and asked about the possibility of removing the trees.
However, District Maintenance Coordinator Matt Cluck agreed the sign was very visible there - including from First Street - but there was only room for four signs total there and if the school were to add more in the future that potentially wouldn't be room. He also said noted that most of the trees planted around Red Hawk Drive were planted in memory of former students who had passed away, or other loved ones, and that they shouldn't be removed.
Board members agreed that moving the trees wouldn't be a viable solution due to that reason.
Board member Amy Kopp said she felt having the signs by the high school was more visible and most people entered the high school from First and Oregon, rather than near the Special Education building, where the marquee is located.
After more discussion, it was the unanimous vote of the board to relocate the 1980 football and 1978-79 basketball championship signs only to be located near the marquee along First Street. They also asked Smith to attempt to raise enough money to make a two-sided sign, in case the signs would need to relocated at some time in the future to allow for any changes with long-term facility planning and improvements.
School Board President Ian Schuetz thanked Smith and her group for spearheading this project to replace the signs and continue Hiawatha's legacy.
Tax deductible donations toward the new signs can be sent to the School Board office.
In other business:
* The board approved the Consent Agenda, which included the resignation of Terilyn Bufkin as fifth grade teacher and HMS assistant volleyball coach and Tami Shefferd as district social worker.
* The board voted to approve a bid from Koehn Heating & Cooling for $11,400 for the HVAC system in the drafting room.
* Cluck provided on update on some projects in the district including repairs on the new track, where bubbles had occurred. Cluck said company representatives from South Dakota came recently to look at the track and are set to repair those spots as the weather warms up. He said nine spots had already been repaired and company officials said it's typical to see the bubbles and trouble spots within the first 1-3 years as concrete continues to cure under the track. Cluck reminded the board that the district had a 10-year warranty on the track, which was installed a year and a half ago.
Cluck said he is working on scheduling Lanham Music of St. Joseph, Mo., who won the bid for the job, to come and replace the sound system at Memorial Stadium. He also updated the board on the elementary school parking lot, stating that concrete work around the center flagpole would be happening next week and that will give him a timeline for the remainder of the project throughout June and July. He said following the initial work, the parking lot would have to be closed until the final chip and seal in August or traffic could cause ruts and other issues.
* The board accepted a workman's comp insurance bid of $26,930 from Accident Fund through SBS Insurance.
* The board voted to make an amendment to the staff vacation policy, adding one extra month for classified and administrative staff to take vacation time before the end of the year. As part of the motion, classified staff has until July 31 and administrative staff has until August 31 to use any vacation from this year before it is lost. Superintendent Lonnie Moser told the board that due to the directive by the governor to close public schools for the fourth quarter, that left many staff members unable to use vacation time. He said this would allow a little extra summer time to use up any extra from this year before it was lost.
* It was the general consensus of the board to allow families a grace period on paying any unpaid student fees from the current school year. The board discussed that some families had seen income loss due to the COVID-19 coronavirus and they wanted to offer somewhat of a grace period, possibly collecting them the next school year.
* Moser updated the board on the Continuous Learning Plan and accreditation for the district - which was bumped to next year due to the coronavirus situation. He also told the board that the administrative team was working on a plan for the next academic year, but that there are still so many unknowns with the coronavirus pandemic that they were holding off on finalizing changes to the handbook. In addition, the administrative team was planning for what could be a school year that might not be exactly normal as we all know it.
"School could look a little bit different next year," he said.
He also informed the board that facility usage for the summer is not going to be normal either and summer conditioning scheduling will be different, as well as camps - if and when they are allowed to happen. He said the district has dates and guidance from the state on the social distancing, but that is always subject to change.
* The board discussed Hawthorne House and Moser said the current tenants were leaving in the middle of the month. It was the general consensus of the board to provide them their deposit and pro-rate the rent for May. The board wanted to have the home inspected before making any further decision on renting it to other district staff.
* There was discussion of new technology and classes offered for science an engineering at the middle school level and taught by Kelsey Lee. Board member Keith Erdley questioned about scheduling and said his daughter wanted to take some of these new classes but had to give up band to do so. He wondered if anything could be rearranged so students could do both. Principal Kylie Gatz said scheduling electives is hard to keep them from competing against each other, but they try to make band more accessible.
* Kopp wanted to thank administration and teachers for all their efforts with students and families and especially the HHS administration for the yard signs and extra efforts with the graduating class.
