The Hiawatha School Board met for a public budget hearing and special session Monday night and voted to move forward with the 2022-23 budget.
The board held a public hearing on the Revenue Neutral Rate first - then took a roll call vote with Jacque Kerl absent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate. The district will assess 28.51 mils, while the Revenue Neutral Rate was set at 27.39.
The board moved into the public hearing for the budget, and with no public comment, voted to adopt the budget as previously presented and published in the Hiawatha World.
In action items during regular session, the board voted to hire DCS Consulting to work on installing HVAC systems in some of the west campus buildings. Representatives from DCS were present at the meeting to answer board questions.
The project has a potential scope of up to $400,000, but specific bids are not in yet - that will be the job of DCS Consulting, according to Darrell Kohlman, Curtis Winter and John Lewis-Smith - the representatives who joined in person and through Zoom. They told board members that their company would collect bids for each scope of the project, but present them to the board prior to hiring contractors.
Federal Esser funds will be used to pay for this project - which is designed to improve the air quality in those buildings.
In other business:
* The board presented Ben Kettler, HMS athletic director and physical education coach, with a Certificate of Recognition for his support of the teams. A patron had nominated him for the honor - stating that Kettler had attended his own daughter's event several hours away, but still drove back in time to attend an HMS event.
* The board approved the purchase of a new district vehicle - a 2023 Ford Edge from Shawnee Mission Ford at a price of $35,976. The board voted to allow up to $40,000 for the purchase.
* District Maintenance Director Chris Morey provided an update on some district projects. He informed the board that Lanham Music was on site at the stadium to make adjustments on the sound system and provide a new headset for the announcer. He said the amplifier had been turned up too high as well, which caused distortion of sound.
Morey told the board members that Midwest Mobile had installed a new repeater at the board office that extends the mileage from 15 to 30 for contact with bus drivers.
He has contracted Maple Wood Lawncare to bring in mulch for the elementary school playground, which has several bare spots. He said the ideal level is 3-4 inches of mulch, but the preferred playground surface is rubber. Morey told board members he would work toward putting the rubber playground on next summer's projects.
Work on installing all-call speakers with Rainbow Communications throughout the facilities was starting this week, he said. Morey also reported on a bent support beam of the volleyball nets at the middle school, stating it was fixed by Afco Sports within a day.
The board had some discussion about overflowing equipment at one of the west campus buildings and directed Morey to have his department start sorting through it to see what was good and what needed to be tossed out.
Morey also reported that he had hired an additional custodian this week and for the first time in more than a year all positions were filled.
* Superintendent Lonnie Moser updated the board on several things - one being that crowds and school seemed to be back to normal after COVID. He also reported on approximate school population at 909, noting that official count day was Sept. 20.
He also spent some time discussing a need for additional bus drivers and board members asked whether the district helped pay for getting a CDL. He said it does, but he wanted to increase the per/hour pay from $19 to $21. It was the board's general consensus to allow Superintendent Moser the leeway to offer up to $21 for starting pay. He told board members this would increase bus driver pay across the board.
He also provided a Pathway instruction update and said there were currently nine Pathway classes with good enrollment - at least 171 students.
* In the Special Education report, board members Roni Tietjens and Jeff Brockhoff reported that negotiations were ongoing but the biggest issue was low paraprofessional staff - as they had 47 on staff, with a need of 61, which is the budgeted amount.
