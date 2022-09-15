Kettler

HMS athletic director and physical education instructor Ben Kettler, left, was nominated for a Certificate of Recognition by a patron for his attentiveness to the teams. The person who made the nomination noted that Kettler drove several hours after attending his own daughter’s event to make it to a HMS cross country event. Presenting the certificate is Board President Ian Schuetz.

The Hiawatha School Board met for a public budget hearing and special session Monday night and voted to move forward with the 2022-23 budget.

The board held a public hearing on the Revenue Neutral Rate first - then took a roll call vote with Jacque Kerl absent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate. The district will assess 28.51 mils, while the Revenue Neutral Rate was set at 27.39.

