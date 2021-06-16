The Hiawatha USD 415 School Board declined to move forward on a lease agreement for an indoor sports facility at Noble Park.
At Monday night’s meeting of the USD 415 School Board, Troy Kolb of the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club was present to discuss a potential lease for the proposed Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex building at Noble Field. The group has been seeking $200,000 in funding toward the construction of the multi-use facility, and there was some indication at previous meetings that at least some of the board was in favor of giving the money — whether it be up front, or over a 25-year lease.
Kolb also mentioned that at the Hiawatha Community Foundation’s recent Give Back to Move Forward event, they raised a little more than $50,000 but that the $200,000 was still needed up front in order to get construction started this coming fall and the doors open on the new facility by Jan. 1.
But after Kolb spoke on Monday night, it was clear that the tide had turned in the interim, as a motion to move forward with the $200,000 lease died on the floor for lack of a second.
Kolb opened by outlining the particulars of the lease, which was essentially an agreement for the school district to make two payments of $100,000 each on July 1st and October 1st. He also informed the group that HBSC had raised roughly $55,000 at the Hiawatha Community Foundation fundraiser. Kolb stressed the importance of extracurricular activities, and reminded the board that the end goal is a nearly $2 million project, and that completed the building for Phase 1 will be the key to spurring on the fundraising effort.
But after the HBSC representative finished, it quickly became apparent that the landscape of the conversation had changed since the last board meeting. Board Member John Wright, who had previously expressed support, started the discussion by saying, “As it stands right now, I’m out.”
Wright brought up concerns over investing such a large sum in a building that the district does not own. He also mentioned a long term plan for the district to build a large multipurpose sports building of their own, notably mentioning that more basketball courts are needed, and also shared that he is worried about the long term status of the project, as the HBSC’s 25-year lease with the city may not be renewed down the line.
Kolb responded that the city lease is renewable, and that he felt the city would have no reason not to renew the lease if the property was being handled correctly. With board member Keith Erdley sitting out of the room and any action taken to avoid a conflict of interest as he is also a member of the HBSC Board, a call for action was given, and while board member Andrea Groth made a motion to enter into the lease, the motion found no second among the other board members, and the motion failed.
