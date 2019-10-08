The Hiawatha School Board met in special session on Wednesday, Oct. 2 to discuss replacing a wheel chair lift at the elementary school.
The current lift was not working and parts are not available. The board voted to approve the replacement of the wheel chair lift at a cost of $19,250.
Funding for the new lift will come from the capital outlay fund.
