The Hiawatha School Board voted 6-1 Monday night to approve to ratify the master agreement with the teachers.
This vote - following an executive session at the end of the meeting - came after several months of negotiations, where finally last month the Hiawatha District Education Association voted to accept the district's offer that included a 7.2 increase to the base salary.
The one lone nay vote came from board member John Wright, who wanted it on record that he was concerned that by committing this amount in one year to the teachers' salaries it would tie the district's hands financially for years to come if there was a need to add teachers.
In addition to the 7.2 increase in the base salary, each teacher — with the exception of first-year instructors — will receive a step down on the salary scale, which is equivalent to $510. This equals a total increase of $3,200 for each of the teachers who have been with the district beyond that first year and will make the base starting salary $40,000. This makes Hiawatha No. 1 in starting salaries among the Big Seven League schools.
Beyond that, the contract includes an $800 move one column over on the salary schedule for acquiring additional education hours in the past academic year. The increase in pay is retroactive to Aug. 1.
In other business:
* The board discussed the numbers of middle school boys basketball players. Principal Kylee Gatz said initial numbers show 21 seventh graders and 17 eighth graders, which is too high a number for the coaches to work with. She said there is a need for an additional practice coach at $500. It was the general consensus of the board to proceed with hiring an additional practice coach.
* The board approved the addition of two new high school clubs. Principal Lori Fordyce said the new clubs - Stitches Club and Gay/Straight Alliance Club - were proposed by students. She said in order to make the formal proposal of these clubs, the students had to find willing sponsors and Patti Davis has agreed to sponsor the Stitches Club (sewing, knitting, etc.) and Jenny Dunn and Chris Diller have agreed to sponsor the Gay/Straight Alliance Club. She said the sponsor positions are volunteer and would be at no cost to the district and the clubs would meet before and after school.
Fordyce said the standards of the clubs are for Stitches - to improve skill levels in those areas and Gay/Straight Alliance - to promote diversity, acceptance and inclusion.
* District Maintenance Coordinator Matt Cluck gave an update on maintenance issues in the district. He informed the board that the district usually buys salt from the city - who hasn't got their winter shipment in yet - and the school district has already salted twice so far this fall, including Monday morning. He said his maintenance department had enough salt left for one more snow but noted the city hoped their salt shipment would arrive within next week or two.
He informed the board that the bus barn roof was complete, with the exception of new gutters. He said the board office and Hawthorne House roofs will wait until spring. Cluck also told the board that a new switch had been installed for stadium lights.
There has been concern about two boilers in the district - Special Ed building and the wood shop. Cluck informed the board that the Special Ed boiler had been fixed with a new motor. He said the wood shop boiler had been struggling to work correctly - he felt the fluctuation in outside temperature was causing the boiler to kick off. With this week's colder weather that set in Sunday night it was working more consistently but he would continue to monitor the situation until a new boiler could be installed.
On that topic, the board approved the low bid of $18,969 for a hot water system boiler for Fortis Integrated Services of St. Joseph, Mo., to replace the boiler in the wood shop. The boiler is expected to be replaced by Dec. 31.
The board also accepted the low bid of $23,021 to chip and seal the drive and parking lot at the Hiawatha Elementary School. In addition, the board voted to approve the bid of $34,600 from AHRS for curbs and islands for the parking lot to better define parking spaces. All work will be completed in Summer 2020. This approval came after discussion of traffic flow and student drop offs with the hope that the addition of islands and curbs would help the situation.
Cluck also reported the lift recently purchased for the Hiawatha Elementary School was supposed to be here, but due to manufacturing issues it still had not arrived. He said the current lift was operational, but slow.
* The board voted to elect board member Keith Erdley to represent the district at the Kansas Association of School Board conference.
* Moser reported the Diversity Council had nine members and would have its first meeting on Tuesday of this week. He also reported the HHS theater would be performing "Trial of Robin Hood" this coming weekend.
He also wanted to remind board members of the Red Hawk Talk from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Lottie's Restaurant in downtown Hiawatha. He said the morning coffee talk had been at this location the past two months and attendance was increased over the times it was held at the board office. Board President Ian Schuetz attended last month and Moser invited other board members to attend as well. Rolls and coffee are provided.
Moser reminded newly elected board members Ian Schuetz, Amy Kopp, Jeff Brockhoff and Tom Simmer they needed to sign the oath of office with the Brown County Clerk's office by Nov. 22.
* Jeff Brockhoff reported the Brown County Special Education Interlocal was still in mediation processes with the teachers.
* Moser informed the board that HES counselor Shelby Smith applied for and was awarded a $2,000 Working Here Fund grant from Frontier Farm Credit for Backpack Buddies.
* Instructor Robyn Saunders was given a recognition award as she was nominated by her colleagues for going above and beyond.
* The Consent Agenda was approved - it included: Oct. 14 minutes; financials and treasurer's report; contributions; HMS and HHS activity fund reports for September; accept the resignations of Linda Barnhill as HMS track coach effective immediately and Jeremy Enns as IT Systems Administrator effective Nov. 22; approve the hiring of Ryan Bauer as IT Systems Administrator and Trace Woods as HHS boys tennis coach.
* Mary Clary provided an update on the new food service program Thrive, which is a new vendor this academic year. Participation rates are similar to those from the previous food vendor.
