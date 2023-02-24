The Hiawatha School Board met in special session Thursday evening and voted to move forward on what could potentially end up as a half million dollar project to totally refurbish the high school gymnasium seating.
This project will start right after graduation in May and potentially continue into September and calls for the entire gymnasium being closed during that time. The board discussed the project at the regular February meeting earlier in the month and had directed District Maintenance Director Chris Morey to obtain official bids. During that discussion, the board touched on the price differences of a total refurbishment of the project versus replacing the seating with all new - which could have a price tag of three times as much.
In order to keep with the nostalgia of the original pine seating, the board decided to go with a bid from Heartland Seating for $361,620 to be paid from the Capital Outlay fund. Board member Amy Kopp noted this was a planned and budgeted project. The motion passed 6-0 with board member Roni Tietjens absent. As discussed at the regular board meeting earlier this month, Morey advised that the work would also bring the gymnasium seating into ADA compliance.
The bid included motorizing all 20 sections of seating with one spread track motor per section, removing and disposing of existing plywood decking and cutting and installing new Polydeck on all sections.
Board members discussed the option of having the Polyurethane finish added to the bleachers to add to the look and life of them and whether to search for local bids. Heartland Seating had presented two options for this feature - the first was to remove approximately 6,600 square foot of seat and riser boards, lightly sand and apply one coat of Polyurethane finish and reinstall. The second option was to remove the same square footage of seat and riser boards, plane the existing finish off, sand, recoat with three coats of Polyurethane finish and reinstall. This option would provide a "like new" finish.
It was the consensus of the board members that although they like to give local vendors an opportunity to bid projects for the district, that in this case - due to the time crunch to get the project completed - they would go the direction of having Heartland Seating complete to also avoid any issues that could arise from having multiple vendors working on a project. They also wanted to do the project right and voted on the second option for approximately $79,000 for refinishing of the wood seat and riser boards.
In addition, electrical work for the project will still need to be bid out and board President Ian Schuetz said they are reviewing specs to get those out to bid soon. When all is said and done, he estimated the price tag for the entire project would come in slightly under half a million.
Schuetz said this was a project the district had been looking at for several years, but due to the extensiveness of it and the time element needed, along with a hefty price tag, it had been tabled for the past several summer's Capital Outlay projects. Schuetz said that while they were not operating in "crisis mode" the board took the issue seriously.
"Safety is definitely a factor," he said.
Schuetz said the project will cut into fall sports slightly and they have been assured it would be completed by the first or second week of September. However, even if the project was started earlier there is an issue with motor parts arriving and the end date would remain the same.
"We could start today and still not be finished until September," he said. "This way we can have graduation in the building."
He said that district administration and coaches would work on a plan for volleyball practices and any home meets.
