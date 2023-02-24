Hiawatha School Board graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

The Hiawatha School Board met in special session Thursday evening and voted to move forward on what could potentially end up as a half million dollar project to totally refurbish the high school gymnasium seating.

This project will start right after graduation in May and potentially continue into September and calls for the entire gymnasium being closed during that time. The board discussed the project at the regular February meeting earlier in the month and had directed District Maintenance Director Chris Morey to obtain official bids. During that discussion, the board touched on the price differences of a total refurbishment of the project versus replacing the seating with all new - which could have a price tag of three times as much.

