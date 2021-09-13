After much discussion, the Hiawatha School Board voted unanimously Monday night to only quarantine students and staff who have at least two symptoms of COVID-19.
This deviates from guidelines established by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that USD 415 had adopted as part of it's Return to Learn Plan.
This discussion came at Monday night's regular meeting as the board members were reviewing a mask mandate that had been in place for two weeks in an effort to reduce the number of students in quarantine. When the mask mandate had been put in place by a special vote of the board, at that time there were more than 100 students in quarantine, but only a small percentage of actual positive cases.
After district head nurse Erin Wenger gave her district update, informing the board that as of Monday there were 16 active cases in the county, down by more than half as of two weeks ago. She said the district's numbers had also drastically improved with a total of six positive cases with three of those in the high school and 26 in quarantine. She said those in quarantine were from household or other contacts and not school contacts.
There was some concern with taking the masks off and potentially perpetuating the spread of COVID, however board members felt that actual spread within the district had been minimal.
Concern over the possibility of quarantines escalating after removing the mask mandate is what led the board to make a decision to change the guidelines to only quarantine symptomatic students and district staff.
It was also the general consensus to let the mask mandate expire as of the original date of the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 14.
