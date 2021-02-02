The Hiawatha School Board met for a special meeting Tuesday morning and voted to make changes to the spectator policy that had been in effect since early December.
Based on changes made by the Kansas State High School Activities Association in late January, individual school boards had the option to make changes to their spectator policies that had been tightened up due to COVID restrictions.
In early December, KSHSAA issued the guideline that only two spectators were allowed per event. This decision actually came after the group re-evaluated a decision to allow NO spectators, following pressure from parents, schools and advice from medical officials.
At that time, Hiawatha USD 415 followed suit with the KSHSAA guidelines and have offered two tickets for each participant - whether a player, band member, coach, etc.
Areas of the gymnasiums were marked off for visitor and home sections and to allow for social distancing.
Based on KSHSAA's decision in late January to move to four spectators per participant, school boards could again make changes to this policy, which was the reason for Tuesday morning's special meeting.
Board members heard from HHS Activities Director Kim Lillie, along with HMS Principal Kylie Gatz about activities.
Lillie advised that for high school basketball purposes, she would advise that both gyms utilized (HHS and HMS) for games would be able to hold up to four spectators per participant. JV teams play at the middle school gym, but she noted that those teams had fewer participants, so that would mean fewer fans.
She said the high school gymnasium is big enough to hold up to four spectators per participant and still allow for adequate social distancing - for both home and away teams. She noted the away side would be condensed some due to the need to spread out the pep band for performances on game nights, but she still didn't see a problem.
She said the cheer and dance squads will still take up the bleacher section on the south side of the gym and they will not allow a pep section - which is consistent with what other schools are doing.
"We are pretty fortunate we can open it up a bit more for all communities," she said, noting that some schools are remaining with the two spectator limit due to the size of their gymnasiums.
However, she noted, students will be allowed to come if they are given a ticket by a participant - they will just need to sit throughout the gymnasium, and not in a group.
Gatz told the board members that her boys basketball teams had higher participation - meaning more spectators could come to support them. She recommended keeping spectator numbers at the middle school for those 7th and 8th grade events at two tickets per person - for both away and home crowds.
She said when the teams were able to play at the high school, increasing that number to four spectators per participant would be acceptable.
All games are still being livestreamed through Rainbow and the school's Youttube channel to allow patrons to watch from home if they do not have a ticket.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser advised the board could vote to follow the KSHSAA guidelines, or be stricter on the number of spectators they allowed - based on the size of the facilities.
The board voted 6-0 with Andrea Groth absent, to allow four spectators for each home and away participant at all high school athletic games - regardless if the event is held at the HHS gym or the HMS gym. The vote also specified that two spectator tickets would be allowed for each participant for middle school events held at HMS, but four spectator tickets would be allowed for middle school events held at the high school gymnasium. This is due to the sizes of the gyms.
This change in spectator guidance will go into effect immediately.
