The Hiawatha School Board held it's first regular meeting of 2022 and prior to the Pledge of Allegiance new members were sworn in.
Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles was present to swear in new board members Roni Tietjens and Jim Robidoux. Other new board member, Jacqueline Kerl, was unable to be present Monday night and was sworn in on a day prior at the courthouse.
Tietjens takes the seat vacated by John Wright, who spent the past 20 years on the board and had not filed for re-election.
Robidoux filled the seat vacated by Keith Erdley, who spent 4 years on the board. Robidoux beat out Jeff Moore and Jon Hoschouer for the position.
Kerl beat Andrea Groth to take her position. Groth had been appointed to the position left vacant two years ago when Dr. Pete Rosa' resigned.
Board members were welcomed by current board members President Tom Simmer, Vice President Ian Schuetz, Amy Kopp and Jeff Brockhoff, along with Superintendent Lonnie Moser.
Moser also recognized the board for School Board Appreciation Month, providing each member with certificates from the Kansas Association of School Boards.
In addition, the board members were provided cookies by STUCO, cups and pie from the JAG program at the high school.
