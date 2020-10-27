The Hiawatha School Board heard updates on issues with the track and agreed to seek bids for a new tractor during Monday morning's special meeting.
District Facilities Director Chris Morey addressed the board via Zoom during the special meeting to update them on the continuing saga of attempting to get the company that installed the new track in the summer of 2018 to follow through with warranty work on repairing areas where bubbles have developed on the new surface. The entire project of replacing the high school track cost the district approximately $900,000.
Morey told board members that he followed their advice following his update earlier this month that included a proposal to install box drains along the track near the visitors area at a cost that ranged from $30,000 to $50,000 - depending upon the bid. Board member Amy Kopp had advised that Morey contact Matt Sprick with the Conservation District to have him review the area and give an opinion on drainage, as that was his specialty.
Morey said Sprick reviewed the area and his advice was to ditch the box drain proposal that was more expensive and recommended a cheaper route of redirecting water by installing a V ditch in the ground at a cost of roughly $4-5,000.
"The elaborate stuff their engineers (Beynon track) is asking us do, he did not feel was necessary," Morey said.
Some board members expressed concern that this method might not meet the criteria put out by Beynon for them to complete warranty work on the areas where bubbles had formed. Board members also expressed frustration that they feel Beynon is trying to get out of having to perform any of the warranty work on smoothing out the bubbles - which have also formed elsewhere than just this area where drainage could be an issue.
Beynon has indicated they feel bubbles that have formed could be due to excessive irrigation of the field - however Morey told board members that the football field is only watered during June, July and August and the bubbles formed earlier in the spring. It was also mentioned that the concrete could have broken down by not placing gravel underneath - however photos taken during construction clearly show a layer of plastic and gravel under the concrete as it was being poured.
Morey also told board members he had set up a meeting for Nov. 13 with a representative from the track company to further discuss the situation. Board members wanted to be at this meeting, so it was officially designated as a public special meeting at 8 a.m. at the Hiawatha Middle School. In addition, board members asked Morey to contact Sprick to see if he could be available at the meeting.
In other facilities updates, the board voted 6-1 - with Tom Simmer casting the nay vote - to seek bids for a new 75 horsepower tractor to replace the current 21-year old 25 horsepower tractor.
The tractor had been a point of discussion for several months now as $75,000 was budgeted for the replacement of this as a summer capital improvements project, however the board decided to hold off during the transition of maintenance directors.
Discussion centered on the exact needs for a new tractor - whether just snow removal, or for other maintenance needs. The current tractor has several attachments that allow for minor snow removal in addition to moving of rock, mowing and much more. However Morey told the board that the tractor just doesn't have the power to do much and there also seems to be a fuel issue.
A main reason for purchasing a new, higher-powered larger tractor also involved having district maintenance crews utilize it for more snow removal. There is a blade that attaches to the district maintenance truck and the current tractor can remove snow, but each for only smaller amounts possibly 3 inches or less. The protocol has been utilizing Aller LLC for the larger snow removal of the parking lots.
Morey said he contacted Aller, who said he typically used three machines for 4 hours each on the parking lots and charged an average of $100 an hour for each - which totaled around $1,000 to $1,200 for each snow. The district maintenance took care of sidewalks and the elementary playground and other surrounding areas.
There was concern that the district maintenance crews might not be able to take care of the entire district in the same amount of time with just one tractor and the truck and blade. Board President Tom Simmer stated he wasn't against purchasing a tractor, but was concerned at the thought that the USD 415 employees could accomplish clearing snow from the entire district. He didn't want to not sign a contractor with Aller and then have the district be on low priority if the case came that they needed him.
Board members asked Morey what an approximate price for the size of tractor he was proposing and he indicated it would be in a range of $40,000 to $45,000. Board member Keith Erdley asked why $75,000 had been budgeted for the project and Morey and board member John Wright said the extra would be needed for the attachments such a blade.
Since the snow removal contract was not a specific agenda item for the special meeting, the board tabled any action until potentially the next meeting but did approve for Morey to seek bids for a new tractor.
