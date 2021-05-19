At a special meeting Wednesday morning, the Hiawatha School Board furthered discussions on a request by the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club for $200,000 toward the cost of constructing an indoor sports facility at Noble Park.
The discussions about this proposed project have been ongoing for a few months now as the club had previously approached the city commission and the school board for help in building this facility - which is part of a $1.8 million overall Championship Sports Complex project of several phases that would also include renovating Paul Rockey Field with turf and adding a softball field, also with turf. Those other phases are planned for down the road as funds become available.
The city commission had previously agreed to a 25-year lease of the property to the club, however did not pledge any funds for the project. The club board members - with Troy Kolb as the primary spokesperson - came to the school board to ask for a $200,000 investment, roughly 2/3 of the cost of the facility and equipment. Kolb told the school board said they have other pledges toward the overall cost of this first phase, but this would help them get a contractor on board to start work this fall so the building could be ready by winter. The club has said the primary purpose of the facility would be for the community and USD 415 athletic teams and the club board would serve as owners and managers of the property.
At least week's board meeting there was discussion on whether the district could give money toward a facility they didn't own. In order to find $200,000, the board had reviewed holding off on Capital Outlay projects planned for this summer that included purchasing a bus, carpet in classrooms, tuck-pointing Hawthorne House and repairing the bus barn parking lot. This would mean those projects would be pushed to the summer of 2022, with the tuck-pointing of Hawthorne House now off the project list since the district is selling the building.
Capital Outlay is a fund for the school district that comes from a mil levy specifically for facility improvements, purchases, etc. The current Capital Outlay is funded through 6 mils from taxpayers within the school district. Funds available vary from year to year depending upon property values. While the money can be spent throughout the year, every summer specific projects are scheduled for improvements to the facilities with the expenses paid through the Capital Outlay fund.
Moser told the board that he held discussions with a Kansas Association of School Boards attorney and found the district could not put money toward a building it did not own - however, the district could lease the property and pay "rent" or money toward a lease arrangement and use Capital Outlay funds for this purpose.
There was discussion about entering into a lease agreement for 25 years for usage of the facility, potentially with that up-front payment of $200,000 that would go toward the construction of the building.
However, Schuetz said it made sense to him to go another route - enter into a lease with the club after the building has been constructed for a specific time period with payments to the club on a monthly basis with an amount depending on usage by the school district. He said Capital Outlay funds could also be used towards this same agreement, however in smaller amounts that don't push other projects that benefit the schools aside. He also noted that none of the projects that potentially would be saved for 2022 were sports-related, so they weren't really dealing with an "apples to apples" situation.
Schuetz said all of the projects that would be placed on hold in order to hand over $200,000 to the club for the project were academic related. He said that yes, they could hold off purchasing a bus this year, but that means one would be needed next year and they would need money for that.
Schuetz said he was also concerned with saving money toward future facility improvements and expansions for the district, as he pointed out that Capital Outlay money does not just go away if not spent by the end of the fiscal year. If it's not spent, money collected from those mils is saved in the fund for years to come.
Schuetz said he appreciated the organization's foresight to determine the need for an indoor sports facility and the passion to pull together an effort to make it happen, but was concerned with the district putting a large chunk of money toward something it will neither own or control. He also noted that the organization had not completely set up yet nor logistics worked out on usage of the building that wasn't constructed yet.
"I want to see this project done...but until I've got a clearer picture, and I realize that changes the time frame and everything, I can't support putting district money behind it right now," Schuetz said.
Schuetz said he would much rather see the district contributing money to lease a facility already in place over possibly a 25-year term with small monthly or even annual payments, rather than putting funds toward the "brick and mortar" phase of constructing it.
"I can't commit money to this when we have other long-term facility plans we need to focus on," he continued. "My main concern is being able to build that account for stuff we know is on our horizon."
Board member Keith Erdley, who was also a member of the Baseball and Softball Club, said if the initial money isn't raised then the facility might not get built by next year. He said the full scope of the project seems "insurmountable" to tackle without any funding from city or school district. He noted that the main purpose of the facility was to benefit the school district to enable teams to have practice rain or shine.
Wright said that the city will still own the property and feels the city commission should commit something as well - even if it was water and sewer.
Board member Amy Kopp said a concern to her was that the club was depending upon the district to initially kickstart the funds for this project. At last week's meeting, Kopp had also said she would rather see money put toward facility or program needs, including the expansion of a tech program. At the time, board member John Wright mentioned that expansion of a tech program could entail a bond issue, however Schuetz said the Capital Outlay money - if saved - could provide a good down payment on such a program.
Kopp said the club was asking the school district for 2/3 of the project cost, so what would prevent them for asking for more money in the future?
"You are asking us to pay for two-thirds of the 300 (thousand), history tells you that then you're going to ask us to pay for two-thirds of the 1.8 (million)," she said. "And when I think about that kind of money, as a school district, I see us investing this money in other places."
Kopp also pointed out that by giving funds for this project that could set a precedent for any group with a similar project that might be asking for funds and the school district could be in a position to have to tell the other group no, and that could give the impression that baseball and softball were more important than other perceived needs.
Schuetz told Erdley he felt the $200,000 was "out there" and mentioned he had talked to a potential donor, who said he was waiting to be asked to donate. There is also the upcoming Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Days Memorial weekend, where the foundation will match donations for groups at 50 percent, up to $1,500 per fund.
Moser told the board members that he sees the definite benefit of the facility to the school district, but also understands the risks that giving the funds could cause and the need to prioritize. He said he also understood there was an urgency to the club's needs to move forward quickly in order to secure a contractor for fall construction so hoped to move and find an answer for them, one way or another.
Moser told the board members that he could visit with Kolb and other club board members by Friday in order to discuss the logistics of potential lease agreements - whether it be a 25-year lease with an up front payment of $200,000, or a 25-year lease once the facility was built with monthly payments from the district for usage at an amount that would be determined. He said either type of lease could meet the requirements of a Capital Outlay expenditure.
Board President Tom Simmer advised if Moser brought back more information about a potential lease agreement the board could set a special meeting to review. Board member Jeff Brockhoff noted that any change in Capital Outlay projects set for this summer would need to be made by early June, so they couldn't wait until the June 14 board meeting to make those decisions.
No official action was taken at Wednesday morning's special meeting as the board will await further information from Moser to review before potentially setting another special meeting.
