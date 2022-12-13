The Hiawatha School District has filed suit against Beynon Track Company.
The petition was filed Sept. 2 in Brown County District Court and names L.E.R. Inc., DBA Renner Sports Surfacing and Beynon Sports Surfacing, Inc. as the defendant. The district is demanding a jury trial in the petition.B
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said that negotiations have been ongoing with representatives from the Kansas Association of School Board's legal team and attorneys with Beynon as the district had pushed for a resolution with issues on the track.
However Beynon had attempted to fix those issues -- bubbles or air pockets that occurred under the surface of the track, which was completed in 2018 at a price tag of approximately $900,000.
District officials contacted the track company and asked them to fix the problem, but company representatives pointed fingers at drainage issues and had previously said they would not complete any repair work until these issues are resolved. Beynon suggested installing large box drains that could cost the school district up to $50,000.
A little over a year ago, the track company came to the district and said it would offer a one-time repair, that would include cutting out areas of the track surface where bubbles had occurred and installing a moisture barrier underlayment in those areas, then resurfacing.
The representatives told the board members that this moisture barrier was part of the initial bid at $90,000 but was not included in the overall project. They told school board members that water vapor rises from the concrete and can create these bubbles when the sun hits the track. The bubbles are not always there, depending on temperature and sun they disappear.
While several spots were repaired, the bubbles - or air pockets - have persisted and the district made the decision to take legal action as the track had been deemed unsafe and not usable.
Moser said he wanted the district patrons to know that a lot had been going on behind the scenes between both groups.
"We've been working on this project for awhile," Moser said.
According to the specifics of the 26-page petition which includes photographs of damages - bubbles that have occurred under the surface of the track - Beynon completed work on the track project in November 2018. In spring of 2019, the district was able to host three track meets, however in early August, USD 415 officials learned that portions of the track surface were bubbling and had separated from the underlying concrete base. In November, 2019, Beynon performed warranty repairs to those specific areas bubbling.
Additional bubbling occurred in spring and into summer of 2020. According to the petition, on or about July 7, 2020, Beynon made additional warranty repairs by removing and patching sections of the track that had experienced delamination. Despite these repairs, bubbling in the surface continued to occur.
In January 2021, representatives of Beynon appeared at the regular school board meeting to address the issue. They reported that moisture was found under the areas of the surface and attributed this to water vapor permeating the concrete base and settling between the impermeable track surface and concrete base. As the track heats up the track surface separates from the concrete and results in bubbling.
The company told the School Board it would make additional warranty repairs at no cost to the district. Beynon company officials stated they would apply a moisture mitigation product to the top of the concrete underlying the areas at no additional cost.
Additional bubbling occurred in spring 2021 and the district requested the company complete the work that was promised. In June 2021, the company returned, however Beynon took the position that the repairs made were not considered warranty work. Despite these repairs, bubbling continued to occur throughout the summer. In August, due to persistent failures, Beynon recommended a replacement of the entire track surface - but did not accept responsibility for the cost.
Additional bubbling occurred again in Spring 2022 and into summer of 2022.
"The bubbling has left USD 415 with a track surface that cannot be used for or by Hiawathat High School, its students, and for sanctioned events. Beynon has been duly notified of the bubbling."
The petition accuses the defendants of breach of contract and negligence and states the district has been damaged in an amount in excess of $75,000 and is asking for judgement in that amount, in addition to full replacement and/or repair of the surface of the track "to a condition through which it can be used by USD 415 for its intended purpose."
