The Hiawatha School District and the Hiawatha Community Hospital publicly addressed issues concerning several pneumonia cases among students.
In a public letter to parents and patrons, Superintendent Lonnie Moser said there had been a handful of pneumonia-like illness diagnosed in the community and schools.
"USD 415 school and and health officials have been working closely with the Hiawatha Community Hospital in the interest of keeping our children safe and healthy," read Moser's letter. "There are several rumors regarding involvement of Kansas Department of Health and Environment and even the Center for Disease Control in our schools. That is not accurate."
Moser said that, per the advice of medical professionals, all scheduled school activities will take place as planned and school will be in session.
"We remain in constant communication with our community health professionals and will apprise you of any changes in status," Moser continued. "Please feel free to contact your student's school nurse with any questions you may have.
Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO John Broberg issued a press release Wednesday concerning the issue. He said the Family Practice and Emergency Room has seen an increase in patients with symptoms of fever and cough. He said affected patients have ranged in age from 9 to 32, with most of the patients between ages 9-14. Other symptoms include sore throat and headache.
Through collaboration with the Hiawatha Community Hospital, the school district has developed the following protocols for parents concerning illness:
* Per school policy, any student showing a fever of 100 degrees F or greater, should be kept home from school until fever-free (without the use of medication) for 24 hours.
* If a fever of 100.4 lasts for three days, please see your medical provider. If your child has any underlying respiratory condition such as asthma, please see your physician sooner.
* If your student has a cough, please keep them home until resolved or cleared by a physician. Students with a cough at school may be sent home.
The hospital provided several recommendations:
* If you or your child have a fever of 100.4 for three days with a cough, please see your medical provider. We would recommend that you consider coming into the walk-in clinic between 7:30 and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday to be seen by a medical provider. If you are unable to make it to the walk-in clinic, you can call for a same-day appointment. If you or your child have nay underlying respiratory condition such as asthma, we recommend seeing a medical provider sooner and consider emergency room if the clinic is closed.
* Anyone with a fever should not go to school or work until fever-free without medication for 24 hours.
* The hospital encourages frequent hand washing to help to decrease the spread of all illnesses and infection.
Contact the Hiawatha Community Hospital at 742-2131 with any questions, or parents of students are encouraged to talk to their school nurse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.