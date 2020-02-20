The Hiawatha School District office has gone through a phone number change and wanted the public to be aware of this.
Recently, the district has gone through a phone system upgrade change and this left the board office with just one number, rather than those that were previously available.
The only number to the board office is (785) 742-2224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.