New teachers

New Hiawatha teachers reported on Wednesday at the Board of Education office. At left (l-r) Kelsey Hubin-third grade, Robyn Tollefson-Special Ed preschool, Xavier Caparros-HHS Spanish, Travel Hampl-HMS social studies; at right (l-r) Megan Sommers-HES counselor, Carey McFann-Ariel Blanton-fourth and Evan Brockhoff-first. Not pictured: Emily Chandler-HES title, Sunshine Letsinger-Life Skills.

School is on!

Those were the words of Hiawatha Superintendent of Schools Lonnie Moser at Monday’s regular School Board meeting when he told the board members they were in full school mode to prepare for next week’s first day.

