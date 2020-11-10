The Hiawatha School Board made a decision to "hold tight" on on-site learning for now after hearing concerns from school nurses on absenteeism and quarantines at Monday night's meeting.
The School Board also heard from Hiawatha Community Hospital providers Jodi Twombly and Danielle Jagels on increasing cases in the county.
The School Board discussed concerning absenteeism related to COVID-19 in all three school facilities with a primary concern about nearly 90 out that day at the middle school - with 79 due to COVID-related issues including quarantine. There were a little over two dozen from each the seventh and eighth grade classes out due to quarantines. In addition, the middle school had seven staff members out that day.
The other two school facilities also had concerning numbers, but not as high as the high school, according to district head nurse Erin Wenger. She said the high school had 35 students out due to COVID reasons and 42 overall and the elementary had 45 students out due to COVID related reasons and 65 overall. HHS had two teachers out and HES had 10 staff members out.
Wenger and McCauley said there had not been any confirmed student to student transmissions at the school.
Based on the recently adopted gaiting criteria, the health officials said this would put Hiawatha in the red in many categories, which would lead to considering remote learning. Some areas were still in yellow and green. The increase in cases in recent weeks put the county in the red and Twombly said there is no denying that the Coronavirus is now community spread. She said there are several cluster sites that are being monitored including a church setting and a business.
Some board members felt that it was time to consider remote learning. Board President Tom Simmer said that considering the community climate of rising cases, excessive numbers of quarantined students and teachers and with holidays on the horizon, maybe the district should transition to remote learning as a safety measure.
"It's a time bomb ready to go off," Simmer said.
Board member Keith Erdley disagreed, stating he felt that by keeping the kids in school that made the situation safer - they are in the schools wearing masks and being monitored in a controlled environment. He said if younger kids were sent to remote learning, then many stayed with sitters and grandparents and that could in fact expose more people.
Wenger said she would recommend hybrid before remote as it allowed students to space out more, effectively cutting down the number of students in the building at one time. She also discussed concerns that staff members have shared with her about being in on-site learning and exposure.
There was some discussion about transitioning seventh and eighth graders to hybrid learning, as those grades were where most of the quarantines were for this week. However, the board discussed the matter and decided that many were already on remote learning currently due to their quarantines, so they held off making any decisions relating to a change in learning for the time being.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser reminded board members that a special meeting could be called at any time in order to make a decision on transitioning learning from one phase to another. He also said the matter could be placed on the agenda for Friday morning's special meeting - called for the purpose of meeting with officials from Beynon, the track company, concerning warranty issues.
He also noted that hybrid helped with student absenteeism, but not with staff being gone. He said that has been an issue at the Elementary as of late, due to quarantines, and the district does not have enough substitutes.
The board also heard from Robyn Downard, County Health Officer, about modifying quarantine protocol to a less strict one that wouldn't affect as many people if they were exposed to COVID. Downard said some other counties had adopted a modified quarantine protocol - including Nemaha and Jefferson, but Jackson decided against it due to a spike in cases. Downard said the modified quarantine proposal does have to be approved by the county commission and she plans to present it to them at next Monday's meeting. She said the basis of the modified quarantine protocol is to prevent entire classrooms from being quarantined if everyone has masks, but instead focus on higher-risk situations such as sports, band, choir and lunch where participants are not wearing masks.
She said if the county commission adopted it, then the protocol would come before the school board to adopt as well and if all goes as planned it could go into effect within a couple of weeks.
