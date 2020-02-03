Winter has been a little rough on the Hiawatha Elementary School parking lot.
Out of the three main school facilities, the elementary lot is the only one that is not chip and sealed or asphalt. Purchased from a residential area in the past few years, the lot was graveled, which has worked out OK until the freezing rain in recent weeks that caused the lot to ice over.
Last week's warmer weather led to thawing and the parking lot turned into a mud pit. Coordinator Matt Cluck said typically gravel lots aren't salted when it snows or ices because it will create a "swamp," as it thaws subsoil out and water has no where to go because under what thawed, the ground is still frozen.
Cluck said said one storm caused an accumulation of about an inch and half of ice, causing issues with safety for parents and staff members parking on it, so they had to salt it.
By late week, the parking lot was indeed a muddy swamp and some parents and patrons reached out to district officials. On Friday, Superintendent Lonnie Moser and HES Principal Paul Carver issued a letter to patrons, letting them know they were looking for a solution and advising in the meantime to park in the bus lane for pick-up, as long as it didn't impede bus traffic.
The School Board met Friday morning in a special meeting to discuss a short-term solution, as the lot is slated to be chip and sealed this summer, along with concrete islands added for parking.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said the board approved an amount, not to exceed $15,000, for material and labor to make improvements to the HES main parking lot as a temporary solution to get through the remainder of the school year.
Cluck said the district contracted Kyle Knudson to dig out the sink holds and put in 18 inches of rock in those holes, then drag the remainder of the lot in an attempt to dry it out. He said additional rock will be added in any muddy areas that show back up once the lot drys out.
At the November meeting, the board approved using Brown County to chip and seal the drive and parking lot at the Hiawatha Elementary School at an estimated cost of $23,021. In addition, the board voted to approve the bid of $34,600 from AHRS for curbs and islands for the parking lot to better define parking spaces. The project is slated to be completed in summer 2020 as part of the Capital Outlay summer projects.
