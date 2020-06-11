What will school look like in August?
Well this is a question that local school officials are wanting to know as well as school patrons, parents and students.
The state is working on a plan to get students and teachers back into the classroom in August. What the plan will look like is still unknown. The Kansas State Department of Education is working on a plan that they hope to unveil to districts by July 10.
While the state is still devising their plans for the 2020-21 academic year, that doesn't mean local school officials aren't working on their own plans.
Hiawatha Superintendent of Schools Lonnie Moser said he has several teams working constantly on plans that would include what education in the classroom would look like, sanitizing and cleaning, education and technology and much more.
"We don't know what's going to happen, but we are cautiously optimistic," Moser said.
The last time students saw the classroom was the first week in March. The second week was spring break, but by the time that started Governor Laura Kelly had closed all public school buildings due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the state had launched into what was called the Continuous Learning Plan by the end of the month. This included a combination of online learning and paper packets, depending upon the age group.
Zoom meetings became the norm and parents became familiar with programs such as See Saw to get their child's education.
Moser said again the school district is optimistic that academic learning will continue in the classroom - but warns that things will be different regardless.
With the possible return, Moser said his teams know that there will be some changes in the dynamics of the classrooms, cleaning, recess, lunches and much more in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Local numbers have remained low and the county has opened back up for business as usual for the most part, however health officials still recommend caution. This holds true for classrooms - where kids and teachers are in close proximity of each other and germs can spread more easily.
"Will we start on time? I don't know," he said. "Will things be normal? I can say no, they won't be normal. But at this time we have a better understanding of the situation and how to handle it."
Moser said his teams are also focusing on how to better educate the students with special needs if a closure would happen again.
"They are really the ones who missed out," he said.
Essentially, Moser and the committees are devising what he termed "a playbook" on ways to handle different scenarios as they await final word from the state on school.
"It's basically a plan of action based on several scenarios," he said. "Now we know that if we have to close again, we have a fluid plan of action."
