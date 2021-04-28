The one-room schoolhouse program at the Brown County Ag Museum kicked off Tuesday.
Local second-graders get the opportunity for a one-day visit and experience at the one-room schoolhouse, located at the Ag Museum in Hiawatha.
Lynn Allen, director of the Brown County Historical Society - which owns and oversees the Ag Museum, said second grade classes from schools in the county are invited to experience what a day of school would be like in 1910.
Classes meet at the schoolhouse replica of District #40 Grand Prairie, which was established northeast of Powhattan in 1869 and operated there until consolidation in 1962.
The day's program is overseen by Mary Benson, a retired second-grade teacher who spent many years at Hiawatha Elementary School.
Allen said the goal of our program is to give students the opportunity to participate in a class that uses similar methods and an environment of learning that was typical to a rural one-room schoolhouse. Children will walk to school, wear clothing items similar to the time period and use some of the tools used in classrooms during this time. Learning materials, such as textbooks and slates, for the classroom and some clothing attire are also part of this day of learning and fun.
Schoolhouse visits will continue through mid-May with area second graders.
