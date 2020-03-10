Kari Schutte was recently honored as Teammate of the Quarter at Wilde Tool.
Company officials said Schutte is always willing and eager to work overtime and has had perfect attendance the last quarter. She is in charge of laser-branding and assembling all pliers and has an impressive 99 percent production rate through the first three quarters of this fiscal year.
Her quality control is keen and helps ensure customers receive quality parts.
"Thanks for your dedication and hard work the last five years, Kari."
