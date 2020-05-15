Summer recreation will be a discussion item on the agenda at Monday’s Hiawatha City Commission meeting.
The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation had earlier this month released a timeline for opening up ball fields, parks and the pool with dates set for team practices to begin June 1, games allowed as of June 15 and the Aquatic Center to open June 15.
Based on this outline — which at the time HP&R Director Stacy Jasper said was fluid and could potentially change, depending on how the state directives concerning the COVID-19 pandemic could change. Also, Gov. Laura Kelly gave counties and municipalities the authority to enforce stricter regulations than as outlined in her 4-phase plan to reopen Kansas.
Plans are being made across all of Hiawatha’s baseball leagues to move forward with the summer seasons. The scope of this could change based on any action taken at Monday’s Hiawatha City Commission meeting — or it could stay the same.
Stay tuned for more information — but in the meantime, leagues have been making plans to launch into summer ball.
Hiawatha Youth Baseball and Softball leagues have been eyeing their return and how their seasons will look, and making plans to open the year on the tentative June 1 date for return to practices.
The new college-league Bravos squad has jumped fully into their plans to kick-start their season as per the City’s tentative schedule as well — with games set to start June 15, with Hiawatha and Sabetha as home fields. The schedule for this could change as league officials reported Wednesday that Topeka and Junction City could have field availability issues.
Hiawatha’s American Legion Baseball program released the following statement on Wednesday morning:
“Hiawatha American Legion baseball season will move forward this summer without the endorsement of the Kansas American Legion and the National American Legion Headquarters, which have withdrawn their support of American Legion baseball for the summer of 2002. What this means to our local youth is that we will still attempt to play organized baseball this summer with surrounding Northeast Kansas League teams. The only exception is, there will be no affiliation to any American Legion local, state or national organization.”
Sign-up for 18-and-under and 16-and-under teams will take place on Tuesday, May 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Paul Rockey Field at Noble Park. Parents and players are encouraged to attend to discuss any concerns they may have for the upcoming season. There will be a $40 fee to cover team shirts and insurance. Any questions or anyone unable to make the meeting on Tuesday can contact Curt Weldon at (785) 741-0305.
However, some league officials were contacted later in the day on Wednesday by Hiawatha city officials, letting them know to hold off on any formal plans, as changes to summer activity plans may be coming at Monday evening’s City Commission meeting. The scope of social distancing and disinfecting measures necessary to return to regular sports actions will likely be at the heart of Monday’s discussion.
