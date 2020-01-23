The Hiawatha City Commission met on Tuesday evening, and they were joined by members and leaders of Hiawatha’s Scouting community.
The Scouts were the 2020 Scouting Week Proclamation read by the Commission, declaring the week of Feb. 2-8 as Scouting Anniversary week, in recognition of the 109th anniversary of Scouting.
Hiawatha Hospital CEO John Broberg was also present, requesting the redemption the hospital’s current bonds. The resolution, which was approved by the commission, will essentially refinance the bonds with an increase of around $2 million for capital funds and equipment. City Administrator Mike Nichols shared that the decision would not open up the city to any liability, but would allow the hospital to use the city as a conduit to the municipality’s bond rating and tax exempt status.
In other business:
Margaret Moorhous also addressed the Commission regarding a car accident in the alley between 4th and 5th Streets behind 107 North 5th Street. Moorhous stated that her tow hitch caught on a manhole cover in the alley due to a pothole, tearing off the hitch and causing the vehicle’s airbags to deploy. Despite the fact that the city’s insurance denied any liability, Moorhous was present to request to ask the commission to consider maintaining alleys. The commission thanked Moorhous for bringing her concern, and while they said they have been clear that alleys were not the city’s responsibility, Mayor Bill Collins said that they would discuss this particular section of the alley as it high traffic and around a manhole cover.
The commission voted to approve an ordinance renewing a one quarter percent sales tax for general economic developments.
The group also voted to award a bid for a road tractor to Westfall GMC for a 2014 Mack for $40,500, a bid of $26,000 for an end dump trailer to Soden Construction and a bid of $21,940 to Rolling Hill Auto for a 2019 Nissan Frontier for the Water Department, as well as an agreement with Rainbow Communications for a three year phone service agreement for $3,150.
The commission also voted to reject all bids for a low boy trailer to consider other options and seek bids at a later date. They also approved a commercial card payment solution rebate agreement, a request form the police department to seek bids for patrol cars and to apply for a federal grant, and tabled discussions of downtown disabled parking spaces and a gifting agreement for three antique fire trucks with the Brown County Historical Society.
The commission also voted to approve a request from Merle Whiteside of Roseville, Ill., for a resolution to support a petition to the United States government to enact a legal federal holiday for Native American Indians.
The Commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included appropriations of $15,775.26 and $26,741.81, utility refunds of $358.06, and a payment to BG Consultants of $1,037.20.
