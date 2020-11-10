The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau has announced the winners of the Halloween Photo Contest and the Miss Mary Children's Costume Contest.
This year's Miss Mary Children's Costume Contest entries were sent in virtually and judged that way as well. For individual results see adjacent story. The overall Miss Mary winner was Scuba Diver — Sutton Eismann, who received a $100 award sponsored by the family of Mary Collins.
The Halloween and Horror photo contest was also conducted virtually this year and the photos judged by the public through Facebook and Instagram. The following are the Halloween and Horror photo contest winners. Those photos can be viewed on the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Facebook site.
Halloween
1st - Victoria Holister "Carmen Sandeigo"
2nd - Maggie Moorhous "Bone Yard"
3rd - Maggie Moorhous "2020's Friday the 13th"
Horror
1st - Mandy Trundle "But First, Lemme Take A Selfie"
2nd - Victoria Holister "Plaque Doctor"
3rd - Victoria Holister "Bio-Warfare Survivor"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.