Five people were arrested on drug charges and a child place in protective custody on Friday morning as a result of a search warrant executed by the Brown County Sheriff's Drug Task Force.
According to a press release from Sheriff John Merchant, at 10:15 a.m., the Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 111 N. Fifth St., Hiawatha. Sheriff Merchant said the case involved extensive investigation and coordination between the Sheriff's Office and the County Attorney, resulting in a positive outcome for the community.
Ronald Clauson, 50, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jeff Davis, 44, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Ashley Rhyne, 29, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Distribution of Marijuana within 1000 feet of a school, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Endangerment.
Kimberly Wagner, 55, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Gary Wendtlandt, 33, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Endangerment.
Sheriff Merchant reported that upon investigation it was discovered that a small child was present in that location and was immediately placed in protective custody. Meth, marijuana, scales, syringes, needles, bongs, pipes and other items were seized.
"The public has been a great asset to the Sheriff's office and we appreciate all of your support, especially when it comes to cases such as this," Sheriff Merchant said.
The Kansas Highway Patrol, Hiawatha PD, Sac and Fox PD and JJA assisted.
