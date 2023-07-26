Five people were arrested following a search warrant on July 20 at 404 S. Third Street in Hiawatha.
According to the Brown County Sheriff, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force initiated a search warrant at the residence. This followed a lengthy investigation, Sheriff John Merchant said.
Arrested at the location were:
* Douglas Milford, 42, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* Jessica Dominguez, 38, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* Anthony Tull, 46, Robinson was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction and a $1000 CASH only Hiawatha Failure to Appear Warrant.
* Allicia Ramirez, 34, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* Leonard Stanley Bindel, 63, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstruction.
Sheriff Merchant reported that meth, marijuana, needles, syringes, scales, pipes and other items were seized as evidence from the residence.
"Many hours went in the preparation, execution and follow up of the search warrant as well as casework," Sheriff Merchant said. "I am very fortunate to have proactive officers who thoroughly investigate concerns from the public and follow up accordingly. We take illegal drug use anywhere in Brown County very seriously and will continue to hold those accountable who choose to lead this lifestyle. The case is still under investigation and other charges could be possible. Thank you to the Sac and Fox PD and Hiawatha PD for their assistance in this case."
