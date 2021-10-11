The Brown County Sheriff reported three people were arrested on drug charges.
On Oct. 7, at approximately 8:25 p.m., a search warrant was conducted at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha, according to Sheriff John Merchant. The Brown County Sheriffs Drug Task Force initiated the investigation which led to the the arrest of three individuals.
Morton Alfrey, 60, of Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.
Steven Schler, 65, of Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Sissy Wilson, 38, Hiawatha was arrested on a charge of Possession of Stimulants.
Brown County Attorney, Kansas Highway Patrol and Hiawatha PD assisted.
