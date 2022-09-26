The Brown County Sheriff reported that several people were arrested on drug charges Sunday morning after a search warrant was served.
Sheriff John Merchant said that about 9 a.m. on Sunday, Brown County deputies had information that two individuals, who both had outstanding warrants, were inside the residence at 404 S. 3rd St., in Hiawatha and a search warrant was obtained.
Sheriff Merchant said that upon execution of the warrant, Ashley Rhyne, 30, of Hiawatha and Peter Carter, 42, Hiawatha were both located in the residence. While in the residence, drug paraphernalia and other items of concern were visible in plain view and another search warrant was applied for and granted. Investigation and evidence from that warrant provided probable cause for multiple arrests.
Carter was arrested on a $5,000 Cash Brown County Felony Failure to Appear Warrant and Rhyne was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as well as a $1,500 Jackson County Warrant for Theft.
Gary Wendtlandt, 34, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Rodney Bindel, 64, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Opiates, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Leonard Bindel, 62, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Opiates, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Sheriff Merchant said the Brown County Sheriffs Office Drug Task Force, Hiawatha PD and Kansas Highway Patrol took part in the search warrants.
