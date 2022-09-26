Drugs

Drugs and other items seized in the search.

The Brown County Sheriff reported that several people were arrested on drug charges Sunday morning after a search warrant was served.

Sheriff John Merchant said that about 9 a.m. on Sunday, Brown County deputies had information that two individuals, who both had outstanding warrants, were inside the residence at 404 S. 3rd St., in Hiawatha and a search warrant was obtained.

