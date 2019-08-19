The Hiawatha Police Department is working on cleaning up drug traffic in Hiawatha with the execution of two separate warrants last week.
According to a press release from Chief John Defore, on Thursday, Aug. 15 officers from the Hiawatha Police Department served a search warrant at 814 Hiawatha St. in Hiawatha. The search warrant came after a lengthy investigation into allegations of illegal narcotics use in the home. Upon entering the residence officers located 2 individuals and Gregory Carr, 64, of Hiawatha was arrested on scene on charges related to the possession of illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chief Defore said the investigation is ongoing.
In an unrelated case, a search warrant was served at 400 S. Fourth St., in Hiawatha and the resident there was arrested on drug charges.
According to Chief Defore, at 3:02 p.m. officers from the HPD served a search warrant that came after a lengthy investigation into allegations of illegal narcotics use. Arrested at the scene was Sean D. Davidson, 50, of Hiawatha on charges related to the possession of illegal drugs. The investigation is ongoing and Chief Defore referred any further comment to come from Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill.
"This is the second Illegal narcotics search warrant completed inside of a month here in Hiawatha," Chief Defore said. "We have received several tips this summer related to the use of illegal narcotics in our city and are diligently following up on every lead. It is no secret that the Hiawatha Police Department is spreading the word that we will not tolerate illegal drugs in our community."
