Just make it click. The instant you buckle up before driving or riding in the front seat of a car or truck, you cut your risk of a fatal injury in a crash nearly in half.
That’s a massive return on the investment of putting on a seatbelt. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, as being ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly. Additionally, your vehicle’s other safety features, particularly airbags, can’t work as effectively if you’re not buckled up as they are designed to work together.
Beginning on May 22, and continuing through June 4, travelers can expect increased police presence on city streets as the Hiawatha Police Department joins 160 other law enforcement agencies in vigorously enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of encouraging compliance with the safety restraint laws in Kansas.
The aim of this proactive enforcement is to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes.
During this period, drivers will be met with extra enforcement of both the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. These statutes require that all vehicle occupants must be appropriately restrained.
We want to thank the drivers that take their safety seriously and buckle up every trip. We also want people to know that in the interest of saving lives, day or night, Hiawatha Police Department is committed to vigorously initiating contact with violators of adult seat belt and child safety laws, as well as other traffic infractions, which make the need for occupant restraint so necessary.
This activity is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
