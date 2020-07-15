Second Harvest has announced new mobile food drops coming in the area.
A change has been made to the mobile pop up site in Atchison. Instead of July 21, it will be on July 30 from 10 a.m. — noon while supplies last at the Atchison Food Pantry — 301 N. 7th — Atchison.
From 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 31, there will be a pop up mobile food drop at the Community Services building, 1530 Nebraska St., Mound City, Mo.
From 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 31 there will be a Mobile Food Drop at the First Baptist Church Power House-Youth Center, 511 E. Elm, Troy.
From 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, July 29 will be a pop-up mobile site at the Post Office, 607 Vermont, Elwood.
Second Harvest recognizes the need within this area and is taking action by bringing food to the food insecure individuals in each respective community.
