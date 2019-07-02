Second Harvest Community Food Bank services a 19-county area, 15 of which are in NW Missouri and 4 in NE Kansas. With this service area, Second Harvest’s mission is to provide nourishment and hope to the hungry in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, while engaging and empowering the region in the fight to end hunger. The organization does so by providing food to nearly 47,000 food insecure individuals.
This last fiscal year, July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019, Second Harvest has distributed over 7.4 million pounds of food to those in need. This amount is a 1.7 million pounds growth from the previous year.
“I am very proud of the work of our team at Second Harvest, exceeding all expectations by distributing over 7.4 million pounds of product this fiscal year;’ Second Harvest CEO, Chad Higdon said; not only did we distribute more product than we ever have, this year we focused on equitable distribution and nutritional value of the product distributed.”
Second Harvest was able to achieve distributing this amount from growth in programs such as the Fresh Mobile Pantry that distributed nearly 1.2 million pounds of fresh produce and lean protein and also through the hard work of the organization’s Partner Agency Network. Second Harvest’s Partner Agencies assisted in distributing over 5.6 million pounds of product during this fiscal year; making up nearly 76% of the total distribution.
“Per Map the Meal Gap, Second Harvest met half the food insecurity needs of low-income families in 18 of 19 counties we serve through our distribution efforts;’ Higdon said; This is a tremendous accomplishment, only made possible by our dedicated staff, Partner Agency Network, Board of Directors, volunteers and donors.”
Second Harvest moves into this upcoming fiscal year with the continued vision of building hunger-free communities in Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri.
