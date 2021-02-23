Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization, released new/updated information for the “Map the Meal Gap” study showing that food insecurity now resides at 54,657 individuals in Second Harvest Community Food Bank’s 19-county service area.
“This important study shines a light on the challenges of hunger and the impact we are making within our communities,” Chad Higdon, Chief Executive Officer for Second Harvest Community Food Bank said. “We use this data to best align our services to meet the need in every county we serve. We work to insure adequate and equitable service throughout our service territory and Map the Meal Gap data drives our distribution strategy.”
Second Harvest continues to fight hunger within all 19-counties within the organization’s service area. One new development, is that by the end of March, Second Harvest will have increased the organizations monthly Fresh Mobile Pantry distributions from 26 to 40.
“Being able to adapt and do whatever we can to best serve those in need within our service area is what we will always strive to do,’ Blake Haynes, Communications Coordinator for Second Harvest said. “Our vision is for - A Hunger-Free Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas”
Hunger is defined as a feeling of discomfort or weakness caused by lack of food, coupled with the desire to eat. This is a feeling unfortunately millions of individuals in the U.S. must face on a daily basis.
For more information about this study, please contact 816.364.3663 or email info@shcfb.org. An executive summary of the report and interactive map can be found at: http://map.feedingamerica.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.