Currently Second Harvest Community Food Bank is continuing to provide product distribution to their 50-plus Partner Agencies, and provide services and programs, i.e. the Fresh Mobile Pantry and Backpack Buddies, to those in need. New, Second Harvest will be launching ‘Early Out’ sites in locations to provide free lunch to ALL youth, up to 18.
There are five locations that will be providing these meals to the public, three in Buchanan County and 2 in Kansas. The information for each individual site can be found at: https://www.shcfb.org/what-we-do/nourishing-children/early-out--no-hunger-summer.html.
“With schools closing and having extended leave, we knew we had to provide an option to feed our youth,’ Blake Haynes, Second Harvest Communications Coordinator said, ‘without school provided meals, nearly 15,000 students would wonder when and where their next meal is coming, then add in all the students affected by the pandemic.”
All five sites will start providing this service on March 24, 2020. For the time being, the Buchanan county locations will run until further notice, while the Kansas locations will end on May 21st. When the ‘Early Out’ session ends for each site, some will provide free lunch throughout the summer month via the NO Hunger Summer program.
All COVID-19 updates for Second Harvest can be found online at www.shcfb.org.
For more information about this topic feel free to reach out to me at (417) 718-9908 or via email at bhaynes@shcfb.org.
