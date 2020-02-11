There is just a little more than a month until the start of the self-response period for the 2020 Census.
Census is more than just about numbers - it’s about getting money for new roads… building new schools… funding new healthcare facilities… bringing new businesses to your community… determining your representation in Congress… and SO MUCH MORE!
What you need to know:
-Self-response for the Census starts March 12
-The Census is working with local and state leaders to promote the Census in your local community
-It is mandated by the Constitution
-They are still hiring!
What to expect:
-Most households will receive an invitation to respond to the Census starting March 12. That letter will include an ID number that is tied to their physical address. People are then encouraged to go online with the ID number to respond to the Census. They can also respond over the phone or wait for a paper form to arrive in few weeks. Note: the ID number is NOT required to respond to the Census.
*95 percent of households will receive an invitation letter in the mail. The other 5 percent include households counted through different operations, for example those that receive mail from a PO Box, are in an area of low internet connectivity or are considered group quarters – like dorms or nursing homes.
After series of reminder mailings, if the household has not self-responded to the Census, we will begin sending enumerators (census takers) door to door to collect responses.
Visit www.2020census.gov for more information including:
How to know where to be counted
Language support
Safety and avoiding scams
