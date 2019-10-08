A 50-year-old Dubois, Neb., man was injured when the semi he was driving overturned near Thrasher and 260th roads on Monday.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, the wreck occurred about 8:45 a.m. when Corey Young was driving his vehicle southbound when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Young was transported to the Hiawatha Community Hospital for the treatment of possible injuries. According to KHP, Young was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
