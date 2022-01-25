TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will participate in and offer virtual trainings from Feb. 4 to May 24 to assist farmers in fulfilling the training requirement for those farmers who want to sell food products to seniors as part of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program.
“We are the agency responsible for authorizing farmers to participate in this program,” Courtney Koenig, Physical Activity and Nutrition Program Manager, said. "Each year, we see a continued interest in farmers wanting to provide seniors in their communities with nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey.” In 2021, over 200 farmers from 64 counties participated in the program.
Dates, times and registration links for the virtual trainings are as follows:
* Friday, Feb. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m; $5 per participants, hosted by Department of Agriculture.
Registration: www.fromthelandofkansas.com/FMWorkshop.
* Wednesday, Feb. 16, Noon to 1:00 p.m. free, hosted by KDHE.; Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw
* Monday, Feb. 28, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; free, hosted by KDHE; Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw
* Thursday, Mar. 10, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.; free, hosted by KDHE;
* Tuesday, Mar. 22, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., free, hosted by KDHE; Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw
* Friday, Apr. 8, Noon to 1:00 p.m., free, hosted by KDHE; Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw
* Wednesday, Apr. 20, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., free, hosted by KDHE; Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw
* Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., free, hosted by KDHE; Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw
* Wednesday, May 4, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., free, hosted by KDHE; Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw
* Monday, May 16, 11:00 a.m. to Noon, free, hosted by KDHE; Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw
* Tuesday, May 24, Noon to 1:00 p.m., free, hosted by KDHE; Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3i4ONgfeQdCsMGE4T-5pKw
Please note, in addition to completing this training, farmers will need to fill out and submit a 2022 Farmers Agreement available in Burmese, English, Hmong, Somali, Spanish and Swahili at: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/1048/Farmers-Growers.
Visit the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program for additional information, www.kdhe.ks.gov/KSFMNP.
