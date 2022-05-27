180525_hwnews_memday

The Brown County Historical Society

Veterans Memorial Auditorium

10 a.m. Monday |

May 30, 2021 | Hiawatha, Kansas

Welcome — COL William W. Vonderschmidt, USA (R)

Posting the Colors — Troop No. 313 | Hiawatha Boy Scouts

Pledge of Allegiance — All

Solo — Marissa LeMay “Star Spangled Banner”

Invocation — Rev. Shane Spangler — Bethany and Fairview United Churches of Christ

Recognition of 2021 Veterans Honor Roll and Lost Soldiers Memorial — Jeremy Stover, Homer White Post 66

Guest Speaker — John Howard

Solo — Marissa LeMay “God Bless America”

Benediction - Rev. Shane Spangler

Three Volley Rifle Salute — Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, Homer White Post 66

Taps — Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, Homer White Post 66

Closing Remarks — COL Vonderschmidt

