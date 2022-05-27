The Brown County Historical Society
Veterans Memorial Auditorium
10 a.m. Monday |
May 30, 2021 | Hiawatha, Kansas
Welcome — COL William W. Vonderschmidt, USA (R)
Posting the Colors — Troop No. 313 | Hiawatha Boy Scouts
Pledge of Allegiance — All
Solo — Marissa LeMay “Star Spangled Banner”
Invocation — Rev. Shane Spangler — Bethany and Fairview United Churches of Christ
Recognition of 2021 Veterans Honor Roll and Lost Soldiers Memorial — Jeremy Stover, Homer White Post 66
Guest Speaker — John Howard
Solo — Marissa LeMay “God Bless America”
Benediction - Rev. Shane Spangler
Three Volley Rifle Salute — Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, Homer White Post 66
Taps — Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, Homer White Post 66
Closing Remarks — COL Vonderschmidt
