Service of Remembrance

The Brown County Historical Society Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Hiawatha
10 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2023

Welcome — COL William W. Vonderschmidt, USA (R)
Posting the Colors — Troop No. 313 Hiawatha Scouts
Pledge of Allegiance — All
Solo — Marissa LeMay "Star Spangled Banner"
Invocation — Chaplain Jim Parker — Homer White Post 66
Recognition of 2021 Veterans Honor Roll and Lost Soldiers Memorial — Homer White Post 66
Guest Speaker — Mr. Harry Bryant
Solo — Marissa LeMay
Benediction - Chaplain Jim Parker
Three Volley Rifle & Taps — Brown County Veterans Honor Guard
Closing Remarks — COL Vonderschmidt
