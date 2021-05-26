180525_hwnews_memday

The Brown County Historical Society

Veterans Memorial Auditorium

10 a.m. Monday | May 31, 2021 | Hiawatha, Kansas

Welcome COL William W. Vonderschmidt, USA (R)

Posting the Colors Troop No. 313 | Hiawatha Boy Scouts

Pledge of Allegiance All

Solo Marissa LeMay "The National Anthem"

Invocation Chaplain Bob Sines, Chaplain Homer White Post 66 American Legion of Kansas

Recognition of 2021 Veterans Honor Roll and Lost Soldiers Memorial — Jeremy Stover, Homer White Post 66

Memorial Day Revisited Col. William Vonderschmidt

Solo Marissa LeMay “God Bless America”

Benediction Chaplain Sines

Three Volley Rifle Salute — Brown County Veterans Honor Guard - Homer White Post 66

Taps — Brown County Veterans Honor Guard, Homer White Post 66

Closing Remarks — COL Vonderschmidt

