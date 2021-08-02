Brown County Services for the Elderly has announced hot meals will begin Monday, Aug. 16.
Services for Elderly Director Wanda Davis said that meals will be delivered to those 60 and older who are eligible for the Meals on Wheels program. The hot meals will be delivered Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and inclement weather.
Call Mission Village at 785-486-2697 or Services for the Elderly office at 785-742-7881 for more information.
